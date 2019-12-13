How To Uninstall Windows 10's Unnecessary 'KB4532441' Update

Microsoft accidentally pushed yet another unnecessary Windows 10 update. This week’s “KB4532441" update went out to regular users of Windows 10, even though the update was meant for those using Windows Autopilot—a way for IT departments to set up and manage new computers. Microsoft even let loose with a number of reminders to non-Autopilot users to install the update, unnecessary as it was.

Thankfully, this latest gaffe is entirely benign, though it serves as a good reminder that the Windows Update process can be annoying at best (and incredibly problematic at worst). At this point, it’s almost expected that some Windows 10 updates are going to be unreliable or downright destructive—so much so, that Microsoft has carefully limited the release of larger Windows updates as to not brick systems that have compatibility issues.

If you installed the Autopilot update but aren’t an Autopilot user, then you can simply ignore it—Microsoft says it won’t cause any adverse effects to your device. That said, I echo Techradar’s suggestion to uninstall the update anyway. Here’s how:

Open the Windows 10 Start menu. Click the gear-shaped Settings icon. In the Settings window, go to Update & security > View Update History > Uninstall updates. Using the search box, search for “Windows 10 Autopilot update KB4532441.” Click to highlight the update, then click “Uninstall” at the top of the list. Click “Yes” to confirm the uninstallation. Wait for the process to complete, and reboot your PC if required.

If you run into any issues, consult our longer how-to guide for uninstalling recent Windows 10 updates.