What's New On Netflix Australia This Weekend (Dec 6)

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show.

New Netflix TV Shows

V Wars (Streaming Now)

A doctor is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires. From the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson.

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (5 December)

This gritty dramatisation of the life of Carlos Tevez shows his rise to soccer stardom amid the harrowing conditions in Argentina's Fuerte Apache.

The Chosen One: Season 2 (6 December)

The world pours into the once-closed Aguazul as the doctors circle back to the village, and a journalist promises to tell the Chosen One's story.

Glow Up (6 December)

Aspiring makeup artists apply themselves to celebrity looks, movie prosthetics and more in a colorful competition show hosted by Stacey Dooley.

Vikings: Season 5: Vol. 2 (6 December)

Guided by Bishop Heahmund's visions, the Saxons devise a battle plan. Ivar the Boneless strategizes on his own as the Vikings undergo increasing pressure. Bjorn Ironside finds himself in a new territory and must convince the local commander he is a trader and not a raider.

Triad Princess (6 December)

After growing up in the shadow of her mafia-affiliated father, Angie defies his wishes and takes a gig as an undercover bodyguard for a famous actress.

Three Days of Christmas (6 December)

Four sisters deal with family drama and secrets throughout three different time periods, all occurring on Christmas Day.

Virgin River (6 December)

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.

Fuller House: Season 5 (6 December)

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help.

New Netflix Movies

Netflix Originals

Marriage Story (6 December)

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.

Licensed movies

Lady Bird (8 December)

In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California.

Netflix Documentary & Comedy

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (6 December)

This sketch comedy show features the Astronomy Club, the first all-black house team at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Produced by Kenya Barris.

The Confession Killer (6 December)

On trial for murder, drifter Henry Lee Lucas confesses to hundreds more killings. This docuseries examines the truth behind his admissions.

Kids & Anime

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (6 December)

Lucky and friends must figure out how to get home in time for Christmas when a falling boulder — and a serious snowstorm — derail their travel plans.

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (6 December)

Now in his second year of middle school, Nishikata still tries to outplay Takagi, but continues to fail miserably at his quest to get even.

Recent recommendations

None of the above take your fancy? Here are some recently added titles you may have missed or not got around to watching.

The Irishman (streaming now)

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Outlander (streaming now)

An English combat nurse from 1945 is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743.

Better Than Us (streaming now)

Set in Moscow in a not-so-distant future where human beings coexist with robots, a man finds himself entangled in the first murder committed by an experimental humanoid.

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (streaming now)

From the attack on Pearl Harbor to D-Day, the most pivotal events of World War II come to life in this vivid docuseries featuring colorized footage.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (streaming now)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

The Devil Next Door (streaming now)

A Cleveland grandfather stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime — being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible.

The A List (streaming now)

Where pleasantries end, a chilling new normal begins. Welcome to the majestic — and mysterious — Peregrine Island.

In the Tall Grass (streaming now)

After hearing a young boy’s cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of tall grass in Kansas but soon discover there may be no way out…and that something evil lurks within.

Another Life (25 July)

Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.