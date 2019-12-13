Everything Coming To Stan, Netflix, Foxtel, Disney+ And Amazon [December 2019]

From TV drama to documentaries, original films to stand-up comedy, Australia's streaming services are getting new content added all the time. Read on to see all the content that will be added to Stan, Netflix, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prim Video's libraries in December, 2019.
Stan
This month, Stan is delivering two new Australian series which you're not going to find on any other streaming service: the future-set relationship drama The Commons and Season 2 of The Other Guy. There's also a stack of Star Trek and Indiana Jones movies, Season 22 of South Park and the cult fave Galaxy Quest.
Stan Highlights
The Commons (25 December)
Written and created by AACTA Award-winner Shelley Birse comes the gripping relationship drama set in the near future about motherhood as the ultimate act of humanity.
The Other Guy: Season 2 (December 13)
How do you make a TV show about your life without pissing off everyone in it? AJ (Matt Okine) is back in the brand new season of Stan Original Series The Other Guy.
South Park: Season 22 (7 December)
Follow the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.
Galaxy Quest (7 December)
The alumni cast of a space opera television series have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help. However, they also have to defend both Earth and the alien race from a reptilian warlord.
Super 8 (17 December)
During the summer of 1979, a group of friends witness a train crash and investigate subsequent unexplained events in their small town.
Stan's full December schedule
1 December
- Siren: Season 2
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Monster Beach: Season 1 (Part 1)
- Save the Last Dance
- Cloverfield
- Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 46
- Billionaire Babies
- Billionaire Kids
2 December
- Alice Miranda: Friends Forever
- Staging Christmas
- It's A Wonderful Life
- The Nativity Story
3 December
- Godfather of Harlem: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final
- All American: Season 2, Episode 8
- Check Inn for Christmas
- Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day
4 December
- A Christmas Princess
- Little Children
5 December
- Texas Killing Fields
- Super Size Me
6 December
- Teenage Fairytale Dropout: Season 1
- Body Hack: Season 1
- Fur
7 December
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek (2009)
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Galaxy Quest
- Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 47
8 December
- Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 48
9 October
- The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
- Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
- Christmas Matchmakers
- Infamous
10 December
- Playing For Keeps
- TT 3D: Closer to the Edge
11 December
- Informer: Season 1
- The Untouchables
12 December
- Season of the Witch
- He's Just Not That Into You
13 December
- The Other Guy: Season 2
- The King's Speech
- Dex Hamilton: Season 1
14 December
- Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 49
- Silk
15 December
- Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 50
- The Box
16 December
- The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 2
- Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 2
- Stolen
17 December
- South Park: Season 22
- Super 8
18 December
- Saving Private Ryan
- Appaloosa
19 December
- Amistad
- The Affair: Season 4
- Fangbone: Season 1
20 December
- Minority Report
- The DaVincibles: Season 1
- Cool Dog
- Beirut (aka The Negotiator)
21 December
- Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 51
- War Of The Worlds (2005)
- Cracks
22 December
- Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 52 - Final
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Hunger
23 December
- The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 3
- Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 3
- Munich
24 December
- Catch Me If You Can
25 December
- The Commons: Season 1
- Raiders Of The Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
26 December
- Road Trip
27 December
- White Dragon: Season 1
- Death Sentence
- The Greatest
- Ender's Game
28 December
- House At The End Of The Street
- The Truman Show
- New In Town
29 December
- Lockout
30 December
- The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 4
- Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 4
- Salmon Fishing In The Yemen
- Seachange (2019): Season 1
31 December
- The Way Back
Netflix
Netflix's biggest show for December is The Witcher - a bid-budget adaptation of the fantasy video game starring Henry Cavill in the titular role. Other highlights include Lost in Space: Season 2, a new season of Terrace House, the next chapter of the psychological thriller Us and the original The Blues Brothers.
Netflix Highlights
Marriage Story (6 December)
Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.
Lady Bird (8 December)
In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California.
Sucker Punch (15 December)
A young girl is institutionalized by her abusive stepfather, retreating to an alternative reality as a coping strategy, envisioning a plan to help her escape.
The Witcher (20 December)
The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
Lost in Space: Season 2 (24 December)
The Robinson family returns for Season 2 and continues its fight against all odds to survive and escape while lost in space.
Netflix full October schedule
1 December
- Ghost
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Fracture
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
- Tropic Thunder
- The Gambler
- The Covenant
2 December
- A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
- Den of Thieves
- Team Kaylie: Part 2
3 December
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
4 December
- Los Briceño
- Magic for Humans: Season 2
- Let's Dance
5 December
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
- V Wars
- Home for Christmas
6 December
- Three Days of Christmas
- Virgin River
- Fuller House: Season 5
- The Chosen One: Season 2
- Glow Up
- Vikings: Season 5: Vol. 2
- Triad Princess
- Marriage Story
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
- The Confession Killer
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
8 December
- Lady Bird
9 December
- Rhythm + Flow
10 December
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
12 December
- Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
13 December
- 6 Underground
15 December
- Sucker Punch
- Rabbit
16 December
- Bring it On: All or Nothing
- Honey
- Public Enemies
- Accepted
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- The Blues Brothers
- Knocked Up
- Baby Mama
- Honey 2
17 December
- Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
18 December
- Soundtrack
- Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
19 December
- Twice Upon a Time
- Ultraviolet: Season 2
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
- After The Raid
20 December
- The Witcher
- The Two Popes
December 21
- I, Tonya
24 December
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2
- Crash Landing on You
- Lost in Space: Season 2
- Como caído del cielo
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
- CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2
26 December
- You: Season 2
- Le Bazar de la Charité
- The App <liFast & Furious Spy Racers
28 December
- "Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy"
30 December
- Alexa & Katie: Season 3
- The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
31 December
- The Neighbor
- Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
- The Degenerates: Season 2
Foxtel
Foxtel is having a pretty chill month in terms of new series - there's the Foxtel Original Upright, Season 3 of Marvel's Runaways and the true crime documentary series Storm of Suspicion. Thankfully, December roster is filled out by a stack of continuing weekly shows including Silicon Valley, Watchmen, Mr. Robot, Castle Rock, Batwoman and Very Scary People. There's also a massive roster of third-party movies to sink your teeth into.
Foxtel Highlights
Upright Season 1
Two misfits, thrown together by chance in the middle of the Australian desert, forge bonds in a quest to transport a precious piano from one side of the country to the other.
Marvel's Runaways
After discovering their parents are super-villains in disguise, a group of teenagers band together to run away from their homes in order to atone for their parents' actions and to discover the secrets of their origins.
Silicon Valley: Season 6
Follows the struggle of Richard Hendricks, a Silicon Valley engineer trying to build his own company called Pied Piper.
Watchmen
Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.
Us
A family's serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.
Foxtel full December schedule
1 December
- Upright S1
- London: 2000 Years Of History S.1
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys 2
- Four Brothers
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Total Recall (1990)
- U-571
- xXx
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Click
- Dude, Where's My Car?
- Kinky Boots
- Shallow Hal
- Swingers
- The Stepford Wives
- Warm Bodies
- Erin Brockovich
- Munich
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- The Terminal
- Back Of The Net
- City Of Ember
- Marshall The Miracle Dog
- Parental Guidance
- Saving Flora
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: Island Of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- The Legend Of Sarila
- The Simpsons Movie
- Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- Apocalypse Now
- Class
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- Flash Gordon
- Raiders Of The Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
- Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of the Crystal Skull
- The Outsiders
- Jungle Shuffle
- Khumba
- Monster Island
- The Jungle Bunch
- The Vanishing
- 50 First Dates
- Just Like Heaven
- Paperback Hero
- Changing Lanes
- Panic Room
- The Hole In The Ground
- The Usual Suspects
- Monsters at Large
- The Giant King
- Evil Dead II
- Mixed Nuts
- The Deer Hunter
- The Fog
- Ava & Lala
- Hatched
- Wee Dragons
- Two Tails
December 2
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls S.1
- Conviction
December 5
- Collateral Damage
- Ghost Stories
- King Of Thieves
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Wings
- Wings: Sky Force Heroes
December 6
- Ghost Hunters S.1
- Kate & Leopold
December 7
- Us
- Django Unchained
December 8
- Mrs Fletcher S.1
- World's Busiest Train Stations S.1
- Life Of Pi
- Submergence
December 10
- The Dark Knight
- Sometimes Always Never
- The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
December 11
- Deadpool
December 12
- Little
- Spring Breakers
- Birds of Paradise
December 14
- Escape Plan: The Extractors
- The Hummingbird Project
December 15
- Bastille Day
- The Fifth Element
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Meet The Fockers
- Little Fockers
- Hitchcock
- Interstellar
- A Cinderella Story
- Ballerina
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Free Willy
- Free Willy 2
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Yogi Bear
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
December 16
- Marvel's Runaways S.3
December 17
- Storm of Suspicion S.1
December 18
- Nadiya's Party Feasts
- Road to Riches S.1
December 19
- Good Will Hunting
- The Lego Movie 2
December 20
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- Home Alone 3
- Notting Hill
December 21
- The Incredible Hulk
- Fighting With My Family
December 22
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin
- Lost In Translation
December 26
- Snatch
December 28
- The Hustle
Continuing series
- Road to Riches S.1
- Sanditon S.1
- Silicon Valley S.6
- Summer of Rockets S1
- Very Scary People S.1
- Britannia S.2
- Castle Rock S.2
- His Dark Materials S.1
- Mr. Robot S.4
- Ray Donovan S.7
- Room 104
- Watchmen S.1
- All Rise S.1
- Magnum P.I. S.2
- Prodigal Son S.1
- The War Of The Worlds S.1
- Batwoman S.1
- Legacies S.2
- Single Parents S.2
- Supergirl S.5
- Superstore S.5
- Ultimate Mysteries S.1
- WWII: The Price Of Empire S.1
- The Great Australian Bake Off S.4
- My Greatest Dishes S.1
- Screen S.4
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prim Video's December lineup is headlined by The Expanse: Season 4. There's also the period adventure series The Aeronauts, a Grand Tour special, the fun creature feature Crawl and more Christmas movies than you can shake a candy cane at!
Amazon highlights
Inside Edge: Season 2 (5 December)
An International Emmy Award Nominated Amazon Original series, Inside Edge focuses on the seedy underbelly of T20 cricket and its celebrities. Tackling shady player trading, performance-enhancing drugs and the ever-growing pressure in the personal lives of its players, this drama will leave you gasping for air.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 (6 December)
Season three of the critically-acclaimed series picks up with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) on tour with musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), learning lessons about show business they’ll never forget along the way.
The Expanse: Season 4 (13 December)
Season four of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt.
Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilisation. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonise Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.
The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen (13 December)
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond return with a splash as they ditch their cars and embark on a boat trip across Vietnam and Cambodia to cross the Mekong Delta.
The Aeronauts (20 December)
A high flying epic adventure set in 1862, following balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne). Their goal is to fly higher than any human has ever done before for the sake of science and personal discovery. The question is, are the plucky pair flying towards adventure or to escape the lives they left below? And, when the adventure turns perilous, do they have the skills they need to survive?
Marmaduke (13 December)
Marmaduke, the world's most lovable Great Dane, leaps from comic strip fame to big screen stardom.
Crawl (30 December)
When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.
Christmas Movies
- Love Actually
- Mr. Bean's Holiday
- Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Pete the Cat - Season 103
- A Cinderella Christmas
- O Christmas Tree
- A Very Country Christmas
- Married by Christmas
- A Star for Christmas
- A Taste of Christmas
- An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas
- Snowmance
- A Star-Crossed Christmas
- My Christmas Love
- Holiday Breakup
- The Snowy Day
- A Golden Christmas
- Oh Christmas Tree!
- The Nutcracker
- Love for Christmas
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie - Season 102
- Christmas Mail
- Christmas in Car City
- Finding Father Christmas
- Costume Quest - Season 103
- The March Sisters at Christmas
- Operation Christmas List
- Summertime Christmas
- Unlikely Angel
- Santa Claus Presents A Children's Christmas
- The Christmas Stallion
- Scrooge (In Color)
- Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics - 2 Hours of Holiday Favorites
- Santa and the Three Bears
- The Magic Christmas Tree
- Rick Steves' European Christmas
- Just In Time For Christmas
- Scrooge (1935)
- Red Skelton Christmas Classics (in Color)
- Toy Train Christmas Memories
- The Holiday
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Scrooged
- My Santa
- Love For Christmas
- A Christmas Solo
- Christmas Mail
- The National Tree
- Mr. Christmas
- Deck the Halls
- Maggie's Christmas Miracle
Disney Plus
The big drawcard for Disney+ in December is more episodes of The Marlorian (all hail Baby Yoda!). The finale airs on December 27. There's also a stack of X-Men movies, animated classics from the Disney archives, more lovable oddness from Jeff Golblum and the teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You starring Heath Ledger.
Disney+ Highlights
The Marlorian
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1
See the world through his eyes.
X-MEN: Days of Future Past
The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods.
Anastasia
The last surviving child of the Russian Royal Family joins two con men to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death.
Disney's Frozen Fever
On Anna's birthday, Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but Elsa's icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.
Disney+ full December schedule
1 December
- Henry Hugglemonster (Seasons 1-2)
- Miles From Tomorrowland (Seasons 1-3)
- Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (Seasons 1-2)
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Seasons 1-4)
- Garfield
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids (Special)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols (Special)
- Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol (Special)
- Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts (Shortform)
- Anastasia
- Frozen Fever (Shortform)
- Supercar Megabuild (Seasons 1-2)
3 December
- One Day At Disney
6 December
- The Mandalorian Chapter 5
- High School Musical: The Musical Episode 5 - “Homecoming”
- Encore! Episode 5 - “Annie Get Your Gun”
- Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 5 - “Mighty Rebekah”
- The Imagineering Story Part 5 - “A Carousel of Progress”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 5 - “BBQ”
- Forky Asks A Question “What is Love?”
- Pixar In Real Life Episode 2 - "Finding Dory: Aquarium Escape"
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 5 - "Mickey and Friends: Ornaments"
- One Day At Disney Episode 1 - "Eric Goldberg, Animator"
10 December
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (season 1)
13 December
- The Mandalorian Chapter 6
- High School Musical: The Musical Episode 6 - “What Team?”
- Encore! Episode 6 - “Oklahoma!”
- Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 6 - “Make Way For Jahkil”
- The Imagineering Story Part 6 - “To Infinity and Beyond”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 6 - “Gaming”
- Forky Asks A Question - “What is a Computer?”
- SparkShorts: “Wind”
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 6 - "Cars: Winter Snow Globe"
- One Day At Disney Episode 2 "Thom Self: Machinist/Scuba Diver"
December 18
- The Mandalorian Chapter 7
Thursday December 19
- 10 Things I Hate About You
Friday December 20
- The Wolverine
- X-MEN
- X2
- X-MEN Origins: Wolverine
- X-MEN Apocalypse
- X-MEN: Days of Future Past
- X-MEN: First Class
- X-MEN: The Last Stand
- Pick Of The Litter Episode 1 - "Meet The Dogs"
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 7 - "Mickey Mouse: Wreath"
- Encore! Episode 7 - Godspell, 1998 Houston TX
- High School Musical BTS Special
- High School Musical: The Musical Episode 7 - Thanksgiving
- One Day At Disney Episode 3 - Sage Steele: SportsCenter Anchor
- Forky Asks A Question - What Is A Leader?
- Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 7 - Dazzling Lorelei
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum Episode 7 - Bikes
December 27
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum Episode 7 - Bikes
- Disney Family Sundays Episode 8 - Wreck It Ralph: Sugar Rush Racer
- Encore! Episode 8 - Fiddler on The Roof, 2001, Anaheim
- High School Musical: The Musical Episode 8 - The Tech Rehearsal
- One Day At Disney Episode 4 - Katie Whetsell - Finding Nemo The Musical
- Pick Of The Litter Episode 2 - Off To Puppy College
- Forky Asks A Question - What Is A Pet?
- Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 8 - Battlin’ Braden
- The Mandalorian Chapter 8
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum Episode 8 - RVs
Correction regarding The Witcher on Netflix, it is based on the books, not the video game.
CDPR took some creative liberties with the video game as it was originally based on the books. But as I understand it, the TV series is more based off the books, not the video game.