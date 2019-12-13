Everything Coming To Stan, Netflix, Foxtel, Disney+ And Amazon [December 2019]

Image: Supplied

From TV drama to documentaries, original films to stand-up comedy, Australia's streaming services are getting new content added all the time. Read on to see all the content that will be added to Stan, Netflix, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prim Video's libraries in December, 2019.

Stan

This month, Stan is delivering two new Australian series which you're not going to find on any other streaming service: the future-set relationship drama The Commons and Season 2 of The Other Guy. There's also a stack of Star Trek and Indiana Jones movies, Season 22 of South Park and the cult fave Galaxy Quest.

Stan Highlights

The Commons (25 December)

Written and created by AACTA Award-winner Shelley Birse comes the gripping relationship drama set in the near future about motherhood as the ultimate act of humanity.

The Other Guy: Season 2 (December 13)

How do you make a TV show about your life without pissing off everyone in it? AJ (Matt Okine) is back in the brand new season of Stan Original Series The Other Guy.

South Park: Season 22 (7 December)

Follow the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

Galaxy Quest (7 December)

The alumni cast of a space opera television series have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help. However, they also have to defend both Earth and the alien race from a reptilian warlord.

Super 8 (17 December)

During the summer of 1979, a group of friends witness a train crash and investigate subsequent unexplained events in their small town.

Stan's full December schedule

1 December

Siren: Season 2

The Wolf of Wall Street

Monster Beach: Season 1 (Part 1)

Save the Last Dance

Cloverfield

Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 46

Billionaire Babies

Billionaire Kids

2 December

Alice Miranda: Friends Forever

Staging Christmas

It's A Wonderful Life

The Nativity Story

3 December

Godfather of Harlem: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final

All American: Season 2, Episode 8

Check Inn for Christmas

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day

4 December

A Christmas Princess

Little Children

5 December

Texas Killing Fields

Super Size Me

6 December

Teenage Fairytale Dropout: Season 1

Body Hack: Season 1

Fur

7 December

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness

Galaxy Quest

Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 47

8 December

Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 48

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere

Christmas Matchmakers

Infamous

10 December

Playing For Keeps

TT 3D: Closer to the Edge

11 December

Informer: Season 1

The Untouchables

12 December

Season of the Witch

He's Just Not That Into You

13 December

The Other Guy: Season 2

The King's Speech

Dex Hamilton: Season 1

14 December

Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 49

Silk

15 December

Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 50

The Box

16 December

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 2

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 2

Stolen

17 December

South Park: Season 22

Super 8

18 December

Saving Private Ryan

Appaloosa

19 December

Amistad

The Affair: Season 4

Fangbone: Season 1

20 December

Minority Report

The DaVincibles: Season 1

Cool Dog

Beirut (aka The Negotiator)

21 December

Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 51

War Of The Worlds (2005)

Cracks

22 December

Ben 10 (2016): Season 3, Episode 52 - Final

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Hunger

23 December

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 3

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 3

Munich

24 December

Catch Me If You Can

25 December

The Commons: Season 1

Raiders Of The Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

26 December

Road Trip

27 December

White Dragon: Season 1

Death Sentence

The Greatest

Ender's Game

28 December

House At The End Of The Street

The Truman Show

New In Town

29 December

Lockout

30 December

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1, Episode 4

Work In Progress: Season 1, Episode 4

Salmon Fishing In The Yemen

Seachange (2019): Season 1

31 December

The Way Back

Netflix

Netflix's biggest show for December is The Witcher - a bid-budget adaptation of the fantasy video game starring Henry Cavill in the titular role. Other highlights include Lost in Space: Season 2, a new season of Terrace House, the next chapter of the psychological thriller Us and the original The Blues Brothers.

Netflix Highlights

Marriage Story (6 December)

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.

Lady Bird (8 December)

In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California.

Sucker Punch (15 December)

A young girl is institutionalized by her abusive stepfather, retreating to an alternative reality as a coping strategy, envisioning a plan to help her escape.

The Witcher (20 December)

The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Lost in Space: Season 2 (24 December)

The Robinson family returns for Season 2 and continues its fight against all odds to survive and escape while lost in space.

1 December

1 December

Ghost

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Fracture

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Tropic Thunder

The Gambler

The Covenant

2 December

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Den of Thieves

Team Kaylie: Part 2

3 December

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

4 December

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Let's Dance

5 December

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

V Wars

Home for Christmas

6 December

Three Days of Christmas

Virgin River

Fuller House: Season 5

The Chosen One: Season 2

Glow Up

Vikings: Season 5: Vol. 2

Triad Princess

Marriage Story

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Confession Killer

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

8 December

Lady Bird

9 December

Rhythm + Flow

10 December

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

12 December

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

13 December

6 Underground

15 December

Sucker Punch

Rabbit

16 December

Bring it On: All or Nothing

Honey

Public Enemies

Accepted

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

The Blues Brothers

Knocked Up

Baby Mama

Honey 2

17 December

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

18 December

Soundtrack

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

19 December

Twice Upon a Time

Ultraviolet: Season 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

After The Raid

20 December

The Witcher

The Two Popes

December 21

I, Tonya

24 December

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2

Crash Landing on You

Lost in Space: Season 2

Como caído del cielo

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2

26 December

You: Season 2

Le Bazar de la Charité

28 December

"Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy"

30 December

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

31 December

The Neighbor

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

The Degenerates: Season 2

Foxtel

Foxtel is having a pretty chill month in terms of new series - there's the Foxtel Original Upright, Season 3 of Marvel's Runaways and the true crime documentary series Storm of Suspicion. Thankfully, December roster is filled out by a stack of continuing weekly shows including Silicon Valley, Watchmen, Mr. Robot, Castle Rock, Batwoman and Very Scary People. There's also a massive roster of third-party movies to sink your teeth into.

Foxtel Highlights

Upright Season 1

Two misfits, thrown together by chance in the middle of the Australian desert, forge bonds in a quest to transport a precious piano from one side of the country to the other.

Marvel's Runaways

After discovering their parents are super-villains in disguise, a group of teenagers band together to run away from their homes in order to atone for their parents' actions and to discover the secrets of their origins.

Silicon Valley: Season 6

Follows the struggle of Richard Hendricks, a Silicon Valley engineer trying to build his own company called Pied Piper.

Watchmen

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Us

A family's serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.

Foxtel full December schedule

1 December

Upright S1

London: 2000 Years Of History S.1

Bad Boys

Bad Boys 2

Four Brothers

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall (1990)

U-571

xXx

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Click

Dude, Where's My Car?

Kinky Boots

Shallow Hal

Swingers

The Stepford Wives

Warm Bodies

Erin Brockovich

Munich

Rabbit-Proof Fence

The Terminal

Back Of The Net

City Of Ember

Marshall The Miracle Dog

Parental Guidance

Saving Flora

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: Island Of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

The Legend Of Sarila

The Simpsons Movie

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Apocalypse Now

Class

Desperately Seeking Susan

Flash Gordon

Raiders Of The Lost Ark

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of the Crystal Skull

The Outsiders

Jungle Shuffle

Khumba

Monster Island

The Jungle Bunch

The Vanishing

50 First Dates

Just Like Heaven

Paperback Hero

Changing Lanes

Panic Room

The Hole In The Ground

The Usual Suspects

Monsters at Large

The Giant King

Evil Dead II

Mixed Nuts

The Deer Hunter

The Fog

Ava & Lala

Hatched

Wee Dragons

Two Tails

December 2

Running Wild with Bear Grylls S.1

Conviction

December 5

Collateral Damage

Ghost Stories

King Of Thieves

Charlie St. Cloud

Wings

Wings: Sky Force Heroes

December 6

Ghost Hunters S.1

Kate & Leopold

December 7

Us

Django Unchained

December 8

Mrs Fletcher S.1

World's Busiest Train Stations S.1

Life Of Pi

Submergence

December 10

The Dark Knight

Sometimes Always Never

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

December 11

Deadpool

December 12

Little

Spring Breakers

Birds of Paradise

December 14

Escape Plan: The Extractors

The Hummingbird Project

December 15

Bastille Day

The Fifth Element

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Meet The Fockers

Little Fockers

Hitchcock

Interstellar

A Cinderella Story

Ballerina

Dolphin Tale 2

Free Willy

Free Willy 2

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Yogi Bear

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

December 16

Marvel's Runaways S.3

December 17

Storm of Suspicion S.1

December 18

Nadiya's Party Feasts

Road to Riches S.1

December 19

Good Will Hunting

The Lego Movie 2

December 20

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Notting Hill

December 21

The Incredible Hulk

Fighting With My Family

December 22

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Lost In Translation

December 26

Snatch

December 28

The Hustle

Continuing series

Road to Riches S.1

Sanditon S.1

Silicon Valley S.6

Summer of Rockets S1

Very Scary People S.1

Britannia S.2

Castle Rock S.2

His Dark Materials S.1

Mr. Robot S.4

Ray Donovan S.7

Room 104

Watchmen S.1

All Rise S.1

Magnum P.I. S.2

Prodigal Son S.1

The War Of The Worlds S.1

Batwoman S.1

Legacies S.2

Single Parents S.2

Supergirl S.5

Superstore S.5

Ultimate Mysteries S.1

WWII: The Price Of Empire S.1

The Great Australian Bake Off S.4

My Greatest Dishes S.1

Screen S.4

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prim Video's December lineup is headlined by The Expanse: Season 4. There's also the period adventure series The Aeronauts, a Grand Tour special, the fun creature feature Crawl and more Christmas movies than you can shake a candy cane at!

Amazon highlights

Inside Edge: Season 2 (5 December)

An International Emmy Award Nominated Amazon Original series, Inside Edge focuses on the seedy underbelly of T20 cricket and its celebrities. Tackling shady player trading, performance-enhancing drugs and the ever-growing pressure in the personal lives of its players, this drama will leave you gasping for air.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 (6 December)

Season three of the critically-acclaimed series picks up with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) on tour with musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), learning lessons about show business they’ll never forget along the way.

The Expanse: Season 4 (13 December)

Season four of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt.

Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilisation. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonise Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.

The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen (13 December)

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond return with a splash as they ditch their cars and embark on a boat trip across Vietnam and Cambodia to cross the Mekong Delta.

The Aeronauts (20 December)

A high flying epic adventure set in 1862, following balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne). Their goal is to fly higher than any human has ever done before for the sake of science and personal discovery. The question is, are the plucky pair flying towards adventure or to escape the lives they left below? And, when the adventure turns perilous, do they have the skills they need to survive?

Marmaduke (13 December)

Marmaduke, the world's most lovable Great Dane, leaps from comic strip fame to big screen stardom.

Crawl (30 December)

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.

Christmas Movies

Love Actually

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Pete the Cat - Season 103

A Cinderella Christmas

O Christmas Tree

A Very Country Christmas

Married by Christmas

A Star for Christmas

A Taste of Christmas

An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas

Snowmance

A Star-Crossed Christmas

My Christmas Love

Holiday Breakup

The Snowy Day

A Golden Christmas

Oh Christmas Tree!

The Nutcracker

Love for Christmas

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie - Season 102

Christmas Mail

Christmas in Car City

Finding Father Christmas

Costume Quest - Season 103

The March Sisters at Christmas

Operation Christmas List

Summertime Christmas

Unlikely Angel

Santa Claus Presents A Children's Christmas

The Christmas Stallion

Scrooge (In Color)

Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics - 2 Hours of Holiday Favorites

Santa and the Three Bears

The Magic Christmas Tree

Rick Steves' European Christmas

Just In Time For Christmas

Scrooge (1935)

Red Skelton Christmas Classics (in Color)

Toy Train Christmas Memories

The Holiday

Christmas with the Kranks

Scrooged

My Santa

Love For Christmas

A Christmas Solo

Christmas Mail

The National Tree

Mr. Christmas

Deck the Halls

Maggie's Christmas Miracle

Disney Plus

The big drawcard for Disney+ in December is more episodes of The Marlorian (all hail Baby Yoda!). The finale airs on December 27. There's also a stack of X-Men movies, animated classics from the Disney archives, more lovable oddness from Jeff Golblum and the teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You starring Heath Ledger.

Disney+ Highlights

The Marlorian

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 1

See the world through his eyes.

X-MEN: Days of Future Past

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods.

Anastasia

The last surviving child of the Russian Royal Family joins two con men to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death.

Disney's Frozen Fever

On Anna's birthday, Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but Elsa's icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.

Disney+ full December schedule

1 December

Henry Hugglemonster (Seasons 1-2)

Miles From Tomorrowland (Seasons 1-3)

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (Seasons 1-2)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Seasons 1-4)

Garfield

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids (Special)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols (Special)

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol (Special)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts (Shortform)

Anastasia

Frozen Fever (Shortform)

Supercar Megabuild (Seasons 1-2)

3 December

One Day At Disney

6 December

The Mandalorian Chapter 5

High School Musical: The Musical Episode 5 - “Homecoming”

Encore! Episode 5 - “Annie Get Your Gun”

Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 5 - “Mighty Rebekah”

The Imagineering Story Part 5 - “A Carousel of Progress”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 5 - “BBQ”

Forky Asks A Question “What is Love?”

Pixar In Real Life Episode 2 - "Finding Dory: Aquarium Escape"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 5 - "Mickey and Friends: Ornaments"

One Day At Disney Episode 1 - "Eric Goldberg, Animator"

10 December

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (season 1)

13 December

The Mandalorian Chapter 6

High School Musical: The Musical Episode 6 - “What Team?”

Encore! Episode 6 - “Oklahoma!”

Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 6 - “Make Way For Jahkil”

The Imagineering Story Part 6 - “To Infinity and Beyond”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Episode 6 - “Gaming”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is a Computer?”

SparkShorts: “Wind”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 6 - "Cars: Winter Snow Globe"

One Day At Disney Episode 2 "Thom Self: Machinist/Scuba Diver"

December 18

The Mandalorian Chapter 7

Thursday December 19

10 Things I Hate About You

Friday December 20

The Wolverine

X-MEN

X2

X-MEN Origins: Wolverine

X-MEN Apocalypse

X-MEN: Days of Future Past

X-MEN: First Class

X-MEN: The Last Stand

Pick Of The Litter Episode 1 - "Meet The Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 7 - "Mickey Mouse: Wreath"

Encore! Episode 7 - Godspell, 1998 Houston TX

High School Musical BTS Special

High School Musical: The Musical Episode 7 - Thanksgiving

One Day At Disney Episode 3 - Sage Steele: SportsCenter Anchor

Forky Asks A Question - What Is A Leader?

Marvel’s Hero Project Episode 7 - Dazzling Lorelei

The World According To Jeff Goldblum Episode 7 - Bikes

December 27