Need to do some quick research or settle a beer-fuelled dispute, but lack a decent web connection? Email or test SnapAsk.com and get the relevant Wikipedia article sent to your phone or email.SnapAsk.com can respond with many other information services when you email or text [email protected], including weather conditions (albeit not in Celsius), word defintions (including UrbanDictionary.com results), and much more. But its replies with the full text of Wikipedia articles, and a subject-defining snippet up top, makes it truly useful for last-minute look-ups and, say, your never-ending arguments about which David Bowie was released before the other. SnapAsk.com is a free service, and may throw a text ad or two in its responses.