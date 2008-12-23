Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Pidgin 2.5.3 Released, Smashes Bugs

Popular cross-platform instant messaging application Pidgin released an update boasting a boatload of bug fixes that should improve the stability and day-to-day operation of Pidgin. If you want to see the entire list of changes in the most popular IM app on the block, you can find the entire changelog here.

Comments

  • James E. LaBarre Guest

    Heck with Pidgin, I'd rather see the Carrier fork upgraded to 2.5.3. Either that, or the Carrier/Funpidgin patches should be re-integrated into Pidgin. Barring that happening, I'd rather put my energies into Empathy/Telepathy, as *those* developers at least aren't user-hostile.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles