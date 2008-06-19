Facebook Chat Plug-in Integrates Facebook with Pidgin

Windows/Linux: The Facebook Chat for Pidgin plug-in connects the popular open-source chat application Pidgin with the new Facebook Chat instant messaging service. Facebook integration is one of the marquee features of Digsby, an up-and-coming IM app with an emphasis on social networking sites, but if you're a part of the majority who still prefers Pidgin, this plug-in will bring you the Facebook integration you want and you won't need to change horses to get it. The Facebook Chat plug-in is free, works wherever Pidgin does. Want to beef up Pidgin even more? Check out the ten must-have Pidgin plug-ins. Thanks Larry, Donal, and Jacob!