HDTV? SDTV? One In Five HDTV Owners Don't Know The Difference

Many people are taking the transition from analogue to digital television as a pretty good excuse to upgrade their televisions. Shockingly, despite paying a premium for a high definition set and all the bells and whistles that go with it consumers aren't always sure what they are actually getting:

A recent survey by the Leichtman Research Group (LRG) shows that 18 percent of HDTV owners think they're watching high-definition shows, when in fact they're viewing standard definition programming.

It isn't a big deal if you don't want to upgrade your TV to watch Two and a Half Men in HD, but we don't want you watching lower quality vision just because you haven't be prepped properly. Check out how to improve your HDTV experience.