HDTV? SDTV? One In Five HDTV Owners Don't Know The Difference

Many people are taking the transition from analogue to digital television as a pretty good excuse to upgrade their televisions. Shockingly, despite paying a premium for a high definition set and all the bells and whistles that go with it consumers aren't always sure what they are actually getting:

A recent survey by the Leichtman Research Group (LRG) shows that 18 percent of HDTV owners think they're watching high-definition shows, when in fact they're viewing standard definition programming.

It isn't a big deal if you don't want to upgrade your TV to watch Two and a Half Men in HD, but we don't want you watching lower quality vision just because you haven't be prepped properly. Check out how to improve your HDTV experience.

HD or Standard Def? One in Five HDTV Owners Don't Know the Difference [PCWorld]

  • derekaw @Derekaw

    In my experience lots of people don't know the difference between analogue and digital. How often do you see a high end Plasma displaying a squished out analogue signal? Lots of pubs and clubs, even at retail outlets where they should be showing these devices off at their best.

