EzyDVD Stalls Internet Movie Service

Conventional wisdom holds that in times of economic crisis, people like to hunker down at home and watch movies and spend up big on entertainment. Unfortunately, that lack of money also makes it harder for new platforms like movie download services to get going. Andrew Colley at AustralianIT reports that EzyDVD has stalled its previously-announced plans to launch a download rental and ownership service, citing financing issues. While there are still other options in the market, most notable BigPond Movies and iTunes, each has various restrictions in terms of operating systems and playback devices. iiNet's plans for an IPTV service offer another glimmer of hope, but for now YouTube and the ABC's iView are looking more appealing than ever (and remain helpfully free).