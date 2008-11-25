Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

EzyDVD Stalls Internet Movie Service

EzydownloadCanned.jpgConventional wisdom holds that in times of economic crisis, people like to hunker down at home and watch movies and spend up big on entertainment. Unfortunately, that lack of money also makes it harder for new platforms like movie download services to get going. Andrew Colley at AustralianIT reports that EzyDVD has stalled its previously-announced plans to launch a download rental and ownership service, citing financing issues. While there are still other options in the market, most notable BigPond Movies and iTunes, each has various restrictions in terms of operating systems and playback devices. iiNet's plans for an IPTV service offer another glimmer of hope, but for now YouTube and the ABC's iView are looking more appealing than ever (and remain helpfully free).

Movies on PC plan put on hold [AustralianIT]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jobs mind-hacks questions quitting

Don't Quit Until You Ask Yourself These Questions

If you can’t decide whether it’s time to quit a job, end a relationship, bow out of a social organisation, or simply say goodbye to something in your life that might be kinda ok but not great, ask yourself three questions.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles