Underbelly legally available online

As you probably already know, Channel Nine's drama Underbelly was banned from screening in Victoria because many of the central characters and incidents are the subject of ongoing trials in that state. The same prohibition also applied to selling the DVD version in Victoria, and the hassles involved in filtering those sales appears to have minimised its availability in online stores and advertising online. However, online retailer EzyDVD is claiming in its newsletter out today that "the embargo has been lifted" on selling the disc through online stores. Of course, the ban on selling it to Victorians remains; presumably some poor schmuck has to double-check every order to ensure it doesn't have a 3000-series postcode. While we can't help suspecting that the court ban, however well-meaning and legally correct, resulted in a boost of torrent activity, the fact remains that the DVD is the only legal option for getting hold of the series (plus you should support good Aussie drama, there's not exactly a surplus!).