EzyDVD to offer movie downloads

Online retailer EzyDVD has announced that it will be rolling out a movie downloads service, EzyDownload, in September this year. Not much word on the details yet, other than it's based on the now-defunct Reeltime service and that the company actively wants to partner with ISPs to not have movies included in download caps — an essential feature given that the main competition is Telstra's BigPond movies service, which offers a similar deal to users over BigPond. So far, the site's a non-event, but one to keep an eye on. UPDATE: You can now register for further updates on the site.