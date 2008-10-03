Don't fancy taking that work trip next week? Push the benefits of video conferencing by calculating how much you'll save in carbon emissions using Telstra's new telecommunications ready reckoner. The calculator is part of Telstra's Now We Are Talking blog, and thus not entirely neutral, but it's still a useful tool for stimulating workplace discussion. For a more flight-specific carbon calculator, check out previously mentioned Carbon Planet.
Telstra Carbon Calculator Pushes Benefits Of Videoconferencing
Hi Angus, the telecommunications ready reckoner link does not work. try this http://www.nowwearetalking.com.au/carbon