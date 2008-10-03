Telstra Carbon Calculator Pushes Benefits Of Videoconferencing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

BusinessTravel04.jpg Don't fancy taking that work trip next week? Push the benefits of video conferencing by calculating how much you'll save in carbon emissions using Telstra's new telecommunications ready reckoner. The calculator is part of Telstra's Now We Are Talking blog, and thus not entirely neutral, but it's still a useful tool for stimulating workplace discussion. For a more flight-specific carbon calculator, check out previously mentioned Carbon Planet.

  • mick Guest

    Hi Angus, the telecommunications ready reckoner link does not work. try this http://www.nowwearetalking.com.au/carbon

  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Once again the idiot-fail-linking editor strikes . . . sorry about that!

