Online Activity Doesn't Reduce Family Communication

Unlike watching television—which generally reduces conversation between family members in the home—more than 50% of people who live with a spouse and child are likely to surf the web together and share things online with one another according to the Pew Internet & American Life Project. (That makes two "the internet can be good for you" stories in one week!)
