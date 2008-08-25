Zapproved Helps Groups Come to a Consensus



Webapp Zapproved helps you mediate group decisions, like where to have the company holiday party, or if everyone likes the new logo design. Users create proposals and then send requests to their coworkers, family, and friends. The requests appear as emails to the recipients who can approve or deny the proposal with or without commenting on it. Users don't have to sign up with Zapproved to participate in the voting process. Zapproved tracks who has approved, denied, or not responded to proposals to foster accountability among team members. Once invitees approve or deny proposals, Zapproved archive them in the original user's account for future reference. Zapproved is a free web based application.