Why You Should Write Snail Mail for Product Complaints

Margaret Garcia at the Wise Bread blog shares her stories of consumer product woe and notes that in three separate cases, phone calls and emails led to half-hearted apologies, but ink-on-paper letters got her and her family free replacements:

(My husband has) bought the same model of New Balance running shoes four times and they've all worn and cracked in the exact same place. He called and complained a few times, but his last letter earned him a pair of new New Balance shoes free.

What companies have shown you true remorse with free gear when you wrote them? How do you phrase a letter to make sure it gets heard? Let's hear your tips and strategies in the comments. Photo by ivanatm.

The Letter Always Wins [Wise Bread]

  • Rhys Guest

    When I was about kid (some time last millenium) I wrote a letter to Aurora AFX, those people who make the slot car toys, and asked them where I could buy a particular track segment. They wrote me back and said that segment was only available as part of a whole kit, not seperately. Then they actually included that piece of track I wanted and sent it to me for free!

