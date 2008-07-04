Why You Should Write Snail Mail for Product Complaints



Margaret Garcia at the Wise Bread blog shares her stories of consumer product woe and notes that in three separate cases, phone calls and emails led to half-hearted apologies, but ink-on-paper letters got her and her family free replacements:

(My husband has) bought the same model of New Balance running shoes four times and they've all worn and cracked in the exact same place. He called and complained a few times, but his last letter earned him a pair of new New Balance shoes free.

What companies have shown you true remorse with free gear when you wrote them? How do you phrase a letter to make sure it gets heard? Let's hear your tips and strategies in the comments. Photo by ivanatm.