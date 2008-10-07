Livestation Brings Streaming TV To All Platforms



Windows/Mac/Linux (all platforms): Livestation, the previously invite-only streaming television player, has released its free desktop client for all platforms. The app cites an available 1,275 channels, but the majority are—how should we say—not essential viewing. Still, there's live CNN, BBC, NBC News, Bloomberg, and a smattering of local stations. (Many of the US stations are blocked to international viewers.) The full-screen "carousel" view is pretty slick, as is reducing the player to a corner and having it always stay on top. After creating your account, you can also watch live streams from Livestation's web site, and send twitters marking what you're watching. All in all, a pretty decent solution to quickly pulling up news and information while you're at your desktop. Livestation is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems; requires a free sign-up to use.