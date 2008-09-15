Telstra slow in rolling out data bundle discounts

Back in July, Telstra announced that it was increasing the amount of data included in its 3G data bundles (used for Internet access on your mobile phone). At the time, Telstra promised that the plan changes would be rolled over to existing customers, who would "automatically have the additional data allowance added to their plans over the coming months". However, recently I've encountered several people complaining that their plans still haven't been updated. I asked Telstra what the official timeframe for making the switch was, and got this response:

The changes to the mobile phone data packs have been implemented. If the changes are not on the current bill (as we bill for the month prior) they should be reflected on the next bill.

That still seems a tad slow to us, but it's more precise than "in the coming months". Have you got your discount in a prompt fashion? Tell us all in the comments.