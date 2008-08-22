Don't get sucked in by premium mobile phone content

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued a warning this week to providers of ringtones, games, wallpapers and other "premium" mobile content, noting that "attempts to distract and confuse so that consumers cannot make informed choices are not acceptable". At the same time, it reminded consumers not to dive into these deals without careful consideration:

Television advertisements with small print disclosure and busy or distracting images and magazine advertisements featuring tiny print and confusing clutter mean that many consumers would not appreciate the significant ongoing costs they could incur by simply texting in to the number on the screen or in print.

While this may seem obvious advice, it's worth reinforcing in an era when people will rush out to buy the latest fashionable phone and its accessories (though arguably one advantage of the iPhone is that it doesn't work with most of these providers). If you want to make your own ringtones instead, here's how to get it done for Windows and Mac users.