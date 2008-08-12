Digsby Test Release Slashes Memory Use in Half

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free multi-network instant messaging application Digsby is testing a new release with significant improvements. The very young IM client quickly found a place among the five best instant messengers with good looks and integration with social networks like Facebook, but its major drawback was a rather unwieldy memory footprint (over 150MB on some systems). The new release promises RAM usage more commensurate with other IM apps, sitting around a much more reasonable 30MB on my computer (according to their blog, it shouldn't get any higher than 50MB). In addition to memory improvements, this release also boasts performance enhancements, firewall and proxy fixes, and more. If the oversized memory footprint had held you back from using Digsby, the new release may be worth another try. Thanks Carl!

  • PaulC Guest

    Ah, yes, but does it have a boss-key yet?

    That's the *only* thing it needs to have before I switch to it. (having tried it out before and liked it)

