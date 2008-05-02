Digsby Integrates Facebook Chat

The popular up-and-coming chat application Digsby (original post) has integrated the newly released Facebook Chat. Digsby separated itself from the pack of the five best instant messengers with its extensive integration with email and social web sites, so the Facebook Chat integration should be a welcome addition for Digsby fans.
