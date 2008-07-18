Lonely Planet offers iPhone audio phrasebooks

Lots of publishers and developers are pushing their content onto the iPhone, but not everything necessarily takes advantage of the format. Travel publisher Lonely Planet's audio phrasebooks are a logical inclusion however, including both written and pronounced versions of common phrases in 10 different language versions. The phrasebooks are selling for $12.99, but as an Olympic promotion you can download the Mandarin version for free until August 24. [Lonely Planet]
Just wondering if anyone tried using the old iphone browser trick with itunes to download this onto a regular computer?