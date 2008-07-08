Ira Glass on Getting Creative Work Done



Ira Glass, host of National Public Radio's This American Life, knows a thing or two about turning the creative process into a polished, finished product—but he also remembers turning out work he didn't necessarily want to put his stamp on. This video, part of an interview series on story telling, features some great advice about working through those first few attempts—or even years—where your product doesn't quite meet your standards, as well as Glass pulling out some honestly awkward examples from his own portfolio. You can find the rest of Glass' interview at YouTube user kentj1's channel.