Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Share Music with Facebook Friends using DoubleTwist

Want an easy way to share DRM-free music from your iTunes library to your friends? Twist me!, a Facebook app developed alongside the DRM-stripping DoubleTwist application, offers a fairly convenient way to do just that. You and anyone you share with have to have the desktop client installed, unfortunately, but files up to 10 MB in size can be passed back and forth from the Facebook app, or even from inside iTunes itself. Luckily, Wired's How-To Wiki has just posted a helpful guide for getting started with both the desktop client and Facebook sharing. Both DoubleTwist and Twist me! are free, but still Windows only at this point.

Share MP3s With Your Facebook Friends Using DoubleTwist [Wired How-To Wiki]

Comments

  • bigmike Guest

    It was slow the first time it went through my Facebook friends but it worked well, especially considering it's a beta. I converted to mp3 a few hundred songs and managed to sync to my Nokia. I just wish it could transcode and sync video to my phone as well!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles