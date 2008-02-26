Share Music with Facebook Friends using DoubleTwist

Want an easy way to share DRM-free music from your iTunes library to your friends? Twist me!, a Facebook app developed alongside the DRM-stripping DoubleTwist application, offers a fairly convenient way to do just that. You and anyone you share with have to have the desktop client installed, unfortunately, but files up to 10 MB in size can be passed back and forth from the Facebook app, or even from inside iTunes itself. Luckily, Wired's How-To Wiki has just posted a helpful guide for getting started with both the desktop client and Facebook sharing. Both DoubleTwist and Twist me! are free, but still Windows only at this point.