YouTube Is Testing a Feature That Uses AI to Skip to the Best Parts of a Video

YouTube is always trying out new features for its users, which they call experiments. The latest experimental feature is called Jump Ahead, which purports to skip to the best part of a YouTube video for you.

The new feature works in conjunction with the double tap feature already available in the YouTube app on Android or iOS, which lets you hop forward in a video in 10-second increments until you’ve reached the portion that interests you.

The Jump Ahead feature will analyze that user watch data and couple it with machine learning algorithms to automatically detect what it believes is the next “best” point in a video that a viewer may be interested in, and offer a prompt to take you to that point via an onscreen Jump Ahead button.

YouTube says the Jump Ahead feature will work for creators when watching their own videos, even if they aren’t currently subscribed to YouTube Premium. Otherwise, the Jump Ahead feature is currently being tested with a small group of YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. There’s no word as to when the feature could roll out more widely.

Previously, YouTube introduced similar functionality in the form of a graph integrated into a video’s progress bar that shows you the “most replayed” parts of that video. Initially, the most replayed feature was similarly exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers, so there’s always a chance that, if proven popular and effective, Jump Ahead could become an all-access option in the future. Last year, the company also tested, then removed, then reintroduced the option to watch any video in double speed by pressing and holding on the video player from within the YouTube app.