What Coronavirus Restrictions Change From 1 June

All the Great Aussie Road Trips You'll Be Allowed to Take From June

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far

How To Automatically Add Chapters To YouTube Videos

Photo: Shutterstock

YouTube has a new “chapters” feature allowing creators to timestamp specific spots in their videos to allow users to jump around to the most important parts without having to watch someone babble for ten minutes first. (Though that’s probably not how the YouTubers would put it.)

Chapters should now be live for all desktop, Android and iOS users, and they’re easy to spot. On your desktop browser, hover your mouse over the video’s progress bar. You’ll see breaks between each chapter, and read the chapter’s title by mousing over a specific segment.

On iOS and Android, tap the video once to bring up the progress bar to show the breaks in the timeline between chapters. Hold you finger over a segment to see the title of the chapter, or slide it on the bar to scrub through the video. You’ll feel a slight vibration when you highlight a new chapter.

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

If the video you’re viewing doesn’t have chapters, you can fix that

Chapters will only show up if they’re manually added by the creators when they upload their videos. However, there’s a trick you can use to automatically generate chapters for videos that don’t have them: Just grab the Chrome browser extension “Video Chapters For YouTube.” While it isn’t as elegant as when the video’s creator adds their own chapters, it’ll at least give you a way to skip through the video that’s better than you clicking randomly on the progress bar.

(If you want to be a little more helpful, you can use the “TimeTags for YouTube” extension to create timestamps for any video you’re watching. Drop those in the comments to give everyone else viewing the video a helping hand.)

How to download a YouTube video by its chapters

If you see a video that uses chapters or has timestamps in the comments and you’d like to download only those “chunks” as individual files (instead of one gigantic video), try the open-source desktop program YouTube Split. It would take a lot of time to download one YouTube video and split it up into chapters yourself; with this app, it’s all handled for you as part of the download.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

diet exercise fitness myths science

10 Exercise Myths That Refuse To Die

Finding clear, definitive facts about healthy exercise can be difficult. The exercise industry is a multi-billion dollar business, built partially on selling gadgets and supplements to people desperate to lose weight or look attractive. Meanwhile, good workout plans and simple truths lurk in the background waiting for their time to shine. All of this results in lots of misinformation about exercise. We're taking some of those commonly-held exercise myths to task, and we have science to back us up. Let's get started.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles