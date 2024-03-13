How to Mirror Your iPhone’s Display to Your TV

If you want to show any piece of content—photos, memes, maps, videos, etc.—on your iPhone to more than one person sitting in the same room, huddling around your device’s small screen or passing your iPhone around is not the way to do it. Instead, you can use screen mirroring via AirPlay to display what you see on your iPhone on a much larger TV.

Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol allows you to stream video and music from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV or speakers as well as mirror your device’s screen to a larger display. All you need is your iPhone and an Apple TV or AirPlay-compatible smart TV (most major brands, including LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio, support AirPlay 2).

How to mirror your iPhone to your TV

First, make sure your iPhone and your Apple TV or AirPlay-compatible TV are connected to the same wifi network. Then open your iPhone’s Control Center by swiping down from the upper-right corner of the screen, tap Screen Mirroring (which looks like two interlocking rectangles), and select your TV.

You may need to enter the passcode shown on your TV on your iPhone. Once the connection has been established, you’ll see a checkmark next to your TV on the Screen Mirroring list.

When you’re ready to stop mirroring, go to Control Center > Screen Mirroring and tap Stop Mirroring. If you’re using AirPlay through an Apple TV, you can also press the Menu button on your remote to stop sharing.

A reminder: Once you’ve turned Screen Mirroring on, everything you do on your iPhone will be visible on your TV screen. You can use your device as you normally would, but be cautious of opening anything you don’t want other people in the room with you to be able to see.