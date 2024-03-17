How to Game Share on a PS5

One of the perils of going all-in on digital games is that sharing your games becomes harder. If you have a PlayStation 5 (PS5) disc variant, you can just buy physical media for your favorite games and share them with your friends once you’re done playing. On the other hand, if your purchases happen digitally or if you have a PS5 Digital Edition, you’ll have to use a different method to game share on PS5.

How to enable game sharing on your PS5

First, you need to decide if you’re going to be game sharing using your PS5 or someone else’s console. If it’s your console, the feature is enabled by default, but your friend will have to disable it on their PS5. Similarly, if you want to use your friend’s console for game sharing, you’ll have to disable this feature on your own PS5.

To disable console sharing and offline play on the console you don’t want to use for game sharing, go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Console Sharing and Offline Play. You can disable this feature here.

On the console you are using for game sharing, ensure that the feature is enabled by going to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Console Sharing and Offline Play and selecting Don’t Disable.

Next, just log in to the game sharing PS5 with a PSN account. Now games from your friend’s library will appear on your console and you can play them any time.

The limitations of game sharing on PS5

You can only game share on one console at a time. Game sharing also works both ways: Your games will appear in your friend’s console and their games will be available on yours. Only one of the two people can access the other person’s games at a time. This means that if you are playing a game from your friend’s library, they won’t be able to access games from your library. The moment you stop playing, they should be able to play any game that you’ve purchased.

Remotely deactivate console sharing

Sony allows you to remotely deactivate console sharing, which is useful if your game share console isn’t accessible to you. You can log in to your PSN account in any browser by going to the PSN Account Management page and navigate to Device Management > PlayStation Consoles. Select Deactivate All Devices to remove all devices from console sharing. Remember that you can only use this option once in six months, so proceed carefully.