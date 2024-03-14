How to Connect Any Video Game Controller to Your Android phone

Today’s smartphones are powerful enough that you can really think of them as fully functional computers that fit into a pocket. And just like computers, you phone can also serve as a gaming system. And while most games will support touch controls, some games work better when you have a controller—and it’s easy to pair one with your Android phone.

Most Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel 8 series, can easily connect to Xbox, PlayStation, and Bluetooth controllers. There are also mobile game controllers that connect to your phone directly over USB-C, like the Backbone One.

How to connect a DualShock 4 controller to your Android phone

TO pair a DualShock 4 controller, first put the controller into pairing mode by holding the Share button (the button to the left of the touchpad) for three seconds. The light bar on the top of the controller should start to blink. Next, go to your Android phone’s settings, choose Connected Devices and select Pair New Device. You should then see a list of available devices. Find DualShock 4 Wireless Controller on the list, and tap its name to connect. After it’s paired, it’ll show as Connected under the Other Devices section in your Bluetooth settings.

How to connect a DualSense controller to your Android phone

If you have a DualSense or DualSense Edge controller, press and hold the Create button (the button on the left of the touchpad, with the lines pointing outwards) for three seconds unit the controller’s light bar starts to blink. Next, on your Android phone, go to Settings, then Connected Devices, and select Pair New Device. Wait until the name DualSense Wireless Controller appears and tap the name to pair it.

How to connect an Xbox controller to your Android phone

Connecting an Xbox controller to your Android phone is easy. First, enable the pairing mode on the controller by pressing and hold the pair button near the controller’s charging port (the button should have three curved lines) for a few seconds until your controller’s Xbox logo blinks. Next, go to your phone’s Settings, then Connected Devices, and choose Pair New Device. Your Xbox controller should appear on the list of available devices. Tap the controller name to pair it.

How to connect a Switch Joy-Con controller to your Android phone

You can also pair a Joy-Con controller to your Android phone. To do so, remove a Joy-Con controller from your Switch and hit the Sync button (the black button near four LED lights located on the connecting edge of the controller). The Joy-Con’s lights will move back and forth once it’s in pairing mode. Head to your phone’s Settings app and choose the Connected Devices option. Next, tap Pair New Device and in a few seconds, your Joy-Con controller should appear on the available devices list. Tap the name of the controller to pair it.

How to connect the Switch Pro controller to your Android phone

If you want to use Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller, the steps are similar to pairing a Joy-Con. Press and hold the Sync button, which is the round black button near the USB-C port. The LEDs on the controller will move back and forth when it’s in pairing mode. On your Android phone, go to Settings and head to Connected Devices. Tap Pair New Device and wait for your Switch Pro controller to appear, then tap the controller name to pair it.

How to connect a controller to your Android phone via USB-C

Some mobile gaming controllers can attach directly to your Android phone using a USB-C connector, such as the Backbone One or Razer Kishi V2. You don’t have to keep these controllers charged, as they use your phone’s battery for power. To set up one of these, extend the controller and connect your Android phone to the left side of the controller, camera-end first. Next, connect the right side of the controller, plugging its USB-C connector into your phone’s charging port. The controller should start working right away.