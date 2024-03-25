The Internet is filled with an overwhelming amount of stuff, especially when you’re shopping for something specific. That’s where we come in. We spend hours every day scouring the Internet for the best sales and deals across tech, fashion, homewares, beauty and more to bring you deals worth spending your hard-earned money on.
So, in an effort to bring you more of the good stuff, we’ve created this dedicated shopping page where you can find all the week’s best sales in one place. This week, we’ve got a little taste of everything because summer sales are on the horizon, meaning a lot of big retailers like THE ICONIC, Myer, ShaverShop, Cotton On, Lovehoney, Amazon, Nintendo and more are jumping on board.
Here are the best sales in Australia this week.
$125 (usually $179.95)
THE ICONIC has up to 50 per cent off men’s and women’s clothes, shoes and accessories right now.
$64.95 (usually $129.95)
Lovehoney has a huge sale where you can score early with up to 50 per cent off vibrators, dildos and more.
from $695.40 (usually $1,159)
Mattress MVPs Emma Sleep are slashing up to 56 per cent off bundles, beds, sofas, sheets and more.
$949 (usually $1,449)
Right now, Dyson has up to 40 per cent off its best-selling vacuums, robot vacuums, hot tools, purifying fans, and more.
Country Road Linen Stripe Shirt
$69.95 (usually $149)
Myer’s having a mid-season sale with up to 50 per cent off clothes, beauty, homewares, and more.
Braun Series 8 Wet & Dry Shaver
$299 (usually $549)
Shavershop also has a huge summer sale with up to 65 per cent off a bunch of fun gadgets and gear.
Nutribullet XXL Digital Air Fryer 7L
$149 (usually $299)
Amazon has also joined the fun with deals on kitchen appliances, tech, and more.
Cotton On Classic Fleece Wide Leg Sweatpant
$27.99 (usually $39.99)
Cotton On’s currently has up to 30 per cent off men’s and women’s sweats and more.
Nintendo Super Mario Bros Wonder
$69 (usually $79.95)
Score a discount on a range of Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and more via Amazon.
