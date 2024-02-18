If you’re in a Facebook group and you get that urge to share an opinion but would prefer not to have your name attached to it, you can do so. Facebook’s “Anonymous Post” feature was first introduced in 2020 as part of a new group type aimed at parents but as of 2022, the feature is available to all types of Facebook groups.

What you should know about Anonymous Posts

Before you go on an anonymous rant in a Facebook group, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The first is that all Anonymous Posts have to be approved by one of the group’s admins, even if post approval is turned off for the group. The second is that if you post anonymously, your name will still be visible to the group’s admins and moderators. Facebook will also be able to link your identity to the anonymous post, but it won’t be displayed to the group’s general membership.

How to post anonymously in a Facebook group

Credit: Sachin Bahal/Facebook

To create an Anonymous Post, first login to your Facebook account and choose the group you want to post in. Select the “Anonymous Post” option near the other post creation options. You may also see a toggle once you begin composing the post. You should see a pop-up explaining how Anonymous Posts work as explained previously. Write your post, remembering to adhere to Facebook’s community guidelines, and hit submit. Your post will be sent to the group’s admins for approval, and once it is approved, it should appear in the group’s feed.