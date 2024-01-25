The Most Common Windshield Wiper Problems (and How to Fix Them)

Windshield wipers often go unnoticed on your vehicle—until it’s raining and they aren’t working. While there are times when having a professional do the work is the way to go, there are several simple issues to check for before you shell out money for a mechanic. After you’ve turned your vehicle completely off to make sure there’s no power going to your wipers, here’s what to look for to identify and address your wiper issue.

Damaged wiper blade

Your wiper blades are made from rubber that can wear out and become brittle over time. Also, ice and friction can tear wiper blades away from the base that attaches them to the wiper motor. If this kind of damage happens, your windshield wipers will likely still be moving, but they won’t be moving much water. You might see a piece of rubber flopping around. In this scenario, you’ll need to replace your wiper blades. You can find the correct-sized blades for your vehicle by searching for the make and model and then noting the size blades recommended by your vehicle’s manufacturer. You can find the proper length at most automotive stores or online by searching for your desired wiper length. The new blades will come with installation instructions; usually you can swap them out without tools, as they snap together. Make sure to test out your blades before heading out on the road with them.

Obstructed blades

Your windshield wipers can stop working because of an object in their path. Usually the offending object is ice, snow, or leaf debris. Your wipers can’t move thick ice, heavy snow, or leaf build-up—these are too heavy for the motor and blades—and using them to try and remove frozen or heavy debris can damage your blades and/or burn out the motor. Use a snow brush or ice scraper to clear out any obstructions before using your wipers to keep them working and avoid damage. In icy conditions, make sure to check the area around the motor and the base of the wiper arms near the bottom of the windshield for broken bits of ice that can get jammed in there.

Motor failure

If you try to use your wipers and nothing happens, chances are that the motor has failed. This can happen because of the age of the motor, because of overuse, like using your wipers to move heavy snow, or from an electrical short. Replacing your motor requires tools: a ratchet, screwdriver, and some pliers. You’ll need to disconnect the wiper arms and then remove the cowl that covers the wiper motor if necessary on your vehicle. Then, you can disconnect the motor and install a replacement that’s compatible with your vehicle. You may also need to replace the wiper arm or other components, if they’re damaged. This project is an intermediate-skill-level task, so if you’re not comfortable with tools and components, get a pro to do your motor swap for you.

Bad fuse

If the fuse on your windshield wipers is bad, it likely has gone bad for a reason. To prevent your motor from being overloaded, the fuse will blow, so if it’s blown, you should look for any underlying problems with the motor before replacing the fuse and turning the wipers on. Check for loose wiring and signs of electrical short like burnt color or odor, and make sure the area around the wiper motor is clear of debris before replacing the fuse. To swap the fuse, there will be a circuit map of what each fuse in your vehicle controls. Look for the one that controls the wipers and switch that one for a new one.

Loose or broken pivot joint

The pivot joint is the part of the wiper that turns the rotational motion of the wiper motor into the back and forth motion of the wiper arms. If this joint is loose or damaged, it can cause the wipers to move erratically, move partially, or thump against the cowl that covers the motor without ever wiping the glass of the windshield. Opening up the cowl and taking a look at the pivot joints should give you an idea of what’s going on with your wipers if they’re acting strangely. You might be able to tighten up the screws or bolts that hold the joints together if they’re loose, but make sure the wipers are off before you try so you don’t get pinched or whacked. A broken pivot joint will likely require a whole new linkage assembly , so if you’re not comfortable taking your whole windshield assembly apart, this is a job for a mechanic.