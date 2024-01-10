LG Announces Its ‘Disappearing’ Transparent OLED TV

CES is underway, and this is usually when a lot of companies like LG, Samsung, HiSense, and more show off all the new cool tech they’ve been working on. This year, though, LG came playing for keeps, with the company debuting a new smart TV tech that could revolutionize how our homes look with our TVs in them.

The OLED T, which is what the company calls one of its newest TV sets, is a 77-inch flatscreen TV with one really impressive trick: It can completely vanish. That’s right, the new OLED TV is transparent, allowing it to completely fade into the background when you aren’t using it.

It’s a novel idea, and one that LG hasn’t put a price on just yet—but the company has said it hopes to start selling these new transparent OLED panels this year, so we could see something arriving in the next few months at the earliest. The new OLED T is powered by LG’s Alpha 11 AI processor, which offers up to four times the performance of its previous TV chips, the company claims.

During the presentation for the new OLED T, LG showcased just how easily it blends into the background using its transparent technology by moving the TV screen across a large wall with various images playing in the background. As it moved across the wall, everything behind the TV blended into the display, showcasing it perfectly without any kind of interference. As such, having a TV like this in your home could allow you to blend it into your walls and decor, something that people are already starting to do with other smart TVs.

The quality of the image and audio this box delivers is astounding, too, and what’s even more impressive about this TV is that it is completely wireless, utilizing the Zero Connect Box that LG debuted with last year’s M3 OLED. This box allows the TV to receive video and audio wirelessly, so you can connect all your streaming devices and game consoles to the box somewhere out of the way, while still getting it to your TV without any issues. LG says it will offer a standalone version, as well as wall-mounted and against-the-wall options for the new OLED T. It also comes with backlights, though you can turn those off if you want a completely transparent look.

Other companies like Samsung have debuted similarly transparent displays, but the LG seems to be the only one pushing to release such a TV this year.

Image: LG Electronics