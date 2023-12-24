These Are the Best Podcast Apps to Use in 2024

Google is shutting down Google Podcasts in April 2024, adding the app to the pile of dead Google services and leaving many Android users without their standard podcatcher of choice. It’s not like iOS users have it much better. Apple Podcasts has been an unbearable mess since iOS 14, and even the latest iOS 17 updates have done little to fix its lacklustre user experience.

Thankfully, podcasts are hugely popular, and, as a result, there are more top-tier podcast managers on Android and iOS than ever before. I have a pair of definitive recommendations for the best apps to manage podcasts on your mobile devices, as well as a few backup suggestions for those seeking a more novel podcast app.

Pocket Casts is the podcast app to beat

Credit: Pocket Casts

Platforms: Free on iOS and Android; Plus Subscription (US$1/month or US$10/year) on iOS, Apple Watch, Android, Mac, Windows, and web.

Pocket Casts brings together almost every useful feature found across pretty much every other podcast manager out there, plus plenty that are unique. The app also delivers them via a slick interface that’s easy to use—and best of all, it’s free.

A few of the standout features include audio enhancement options: The built-in “volume boost” makes it easier to hear people’s voices while reducing background music or noise; “trim silences” cuts out long pauses; and you can adjust the playback speed anywhere from 0.5x to 3x (and doing so does not affect voice pitch).

Credit: Joel Cunningham

Pocket Casts users can sync their subscriptions and playback position across multiple devices, and the app features robust options for finding new podcasts (including the ability to search by episode), so you can find all the podcasts that have talked about a specific topic, and view your listening history. You can also play third-party media files stored on your device and set sleep timers that will pause your podcast when you’re listening before bed.

While the free version is packed with features, it isn’t perfect. For instance, the playlist and filter options could be more robust. You can queue up a playlist on a whim, or filter your podcast subscriptions and list of downloaded episodes using a small selection of preset categories, but you cannot sort your subscriptions by topic or create your own self-updating playlists. Given how many features Pocket Casts packs in, it seems odd that it lacks this kind of customization.

Despite that nagging issue, I like how Pocket Casts looks and feels. Not only does the app cover all the basics, but it also has a few customizable gesture options (such as setting a left-swipe to archive episodes), and even a dark theme.

The free version of Pocket Casts is available on Android and iOS and includes all of the features I’ve discussed thus far, but there’s also a premium Pocket Casts Plus option if you want access to more features and wider device support. For either US$4 a month or US$40 annually, Plus subscribers get access to the Mac, Windows, web, and standalone Apple Watch versions of Pocket Casts, plus 10GBs of cloud storage that can be accessed across all your connected devices.

The best of the rest

While PocketCasts remains my go-to recommendation for both Android and iOS, I’ve curated a handful of alternatives that deserve recognition for their reliability and features in case PocketCasts doesn’t suit your needs. I’ve included both Android and iOS apps, though some are only available on one platform.

Procast, a relative newcomer in the field, is a great choice if you like to tweet or share your thoughts about your favourite shows. A built-in clip feature lets you snip a bit of a podcast to supplement a tweet or text. It also has a neat “swipe to your inbox” feature that lets you add episodes to your queue with a simple swipe. Procast is a solid choice for iOS and Android users .

Overcast is an iOS-exclusive app packing tons of features, including support for Apple Watch. You get playback controls like adjustable playback speeds, audio boost, and automatic silence trimming, and the app automatically holds your place when you stop listening partway through. Overcast also lets you create custom playlists in a couple of taps or listen to every podcast you’ve downloaded in a continuous stream. There are also welcome quality-of-life options like the ability to add Siri Shortcuts and customize your headphone, remote, and car dashboard controls. The main downsides are its meager discoverability for new shows, and the free version is ad-supported, but you can pay US$10/year to remove them and unlock other features like side-loading audio files saved on your iPhone. You can download Overcast on the iOS App Store.

Podcast Addict is a free Android app packed with handy features like customizable playlists and adjusting unique listening settings per podcast. You can also tag your favourite shows with listening priority and even rate and review series in the app, much like you can with Apple Podcasts. Along with the millions of podcasts available in the app, Podcast Addict also features over 120,000 radio stations and over 20,000 audiobooks. It also supports Android Auto and Chromecast. The free version displays ads (just a simple banner ad across certain screens), while the premium version costs US$1 per month or US$10 per year, and grants extra features like a playlist widget and additional app themes. You can download Podcast Addict on the Google Play Store.