The Apple watchOS 10.1.1 Update Fixes a Critical Issue

If you have an Apple Watch, you might have spent the last two months dealing with a bad watchOS 10 bug. That update launched with the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, giving users access to “double tap” and NameDrop support. However, it also included a glitch that drains watch batteries abnormally quickly, even during normal usage.

Hopefully, this battery drain bug is a thing of the past, as it looks like yesterday’s watchOS 10.1.1 update fixes it. Apple confirmed in a memo that the update adds “important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users.” It’s not clear exactly what about watchOS 10 caused the issue, but the important thing is that it’s fixed.

Other than patching these bugs, watchOS 10.1.1 doesn’t seem to include any new features. That’s okay, of course: Most would be happy to wait a bit longer for new user-facing options if it means the watch itself runs more smoothly. Plus, there are plenty of new watchOS 10 features to keep exploring.

How to fix battery drain on Apple Watch with watchOS 10.1.1

To install the newest watchOS update, you’ll need to ensure your Apple Watch is at least 50% charged and plugged into power. Then, navigate to the Watch app on your phone and select General > Software Update to download and install the update. After it finishes updating, your Apple Watch should restart automatically.