Discover Your ‘Pleasure Archetype’ With Sunroom and Adore Beauty’s Sexy New Quiz

The folks behind Sunroom (a monetized app for women and non-binary creators) and Adore Beauty (an online beauty retailer) announced during a panel at Sydney’s SXSW this week that they had birthed a new sex and wellness platform titled The Pleasure Space.

During the Sex, Wellness and the Big Pleasure Gap panel at SXSW, Chelsea Healy, Adore Beauty’s Head of Brand, announced that the two brands had come (lol) together along with relationship and sex therapist Selina Nguyen to create a website centred around getting to know ourselves and our sensual preferences better.

Interested? Us, too!

If you’re not familiar, Sunroom is a monetisation app (which was launched by Michelle Battersby and Lucy Mort in February 2022) for women and non-binary creators who may not be able to promote themselves on other social media platforms due to the more intimate nature of their content. Adore Beauty, on the other hand, is a beauty and wellness retailer with a dedicated sex category on-site. Battersby and Healy sat on this week’s SXSW panel with Rachel Baker, founder of sexual wellness brand LBDO, and Flex Mami to discuss barriers to pleasure – especially those faced by women, and in this discussion, The Pleasure Space was introduced as a place to help upskill folks in their understanding of their sensuality.

When you visit The Pleasure Space, the website invites you to “discover your Pleasure Archetype and Muse” by taking a quiz focused on pleasure, sex and intimacy. It asks questions about what your ideal relationship consists of, what your favourite part of sexual pleasure is, or what gets you in the mood, and at the end of the 20-question journey, it gives you a ‘Pleasure Archetype’ which is kind of like a sex and pleasure zodiac sign. You’ll then get a suggested ‘Muse’, which is a content creator on Sunroom that may match your vibe based on your Pleasure Archetype.

The list of archetypes includes The Artist, The Advocate, The Caregiver, The Curator, The Mentor, The Empath, The Protagonist, The Tutor, The Virtuoso, The Concierge, The Maverick, The Hedonist, The Escapist, The Poet, The Lover and The Director.

You can take the quiz for yourself here.

The Pleasure Space screenshot.

The website also shares links to articles written by Nguyen and the Adore Beauty team if you’re keen to learn more than just your sexy horoscope.

In essence, the whole experience appears to be designed to help connect folks with educational resources and creators that touch on sensuality, body positivity, emotion and vulnerability.

For the moment, it’s a pretty straightforward offering; a cute quiz, some suggested content creators to check out and a few links to articles, but we’re certainly interested to see more.

Lead Image Credit: The Pleasure Space