Get Ready for a Giant Dose of Nostalgia With Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

The Wiggles have been part of almost every Aussie childhood since the band’s birth in 1991. The children’s music group started out with musicians Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt, and since those days in the early ’90s, The Wiggles has grown to become something of an Australian institution. The band has not only remained successful across the past few decades but has thrived as one of the most beloved Aussie music groups in recent memory. With all that considered, it’s hardly surprising to hear that the legacy of the Wiggles is being celebrated with a new documentary: Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles.

As a part of SXSW Sydney, Prime Video hosted the World Premiere of the Wiggles documentary on October 19, giving audiences their first opportunity to learn more about the Wiggly musicians’ story.

If you’re keen to check out the documentary for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, what’s it about?

Prime Video. The Wiggles documentary

In a nutshell, it’s a documentary that follows the band’s journey from its inception to its status today as an entertainment industry juggernaut.

The synopsis of the film reads as follows:

This is the improbable story of The Wiggles, four friends who recorded a one-off album of children’s music in the early ‘90s and changed the global music industry forever. Recognisable by their blue, red, yellow, and purple skivvies, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page, and Jeff Fatt become an unlikely music phenomenon, equipped with early childhood teaching fundamentals and a dose of self-belief. Surmounting numerous rejections from industry producers, The Wiggles take their career into their own hands and become the most successful children’s act of all time. Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles is a backstage pass to one of the world’s greatest entertainment stories, and features decades of personal archive footage and intimate access to their sold-out shows. It’s the story of a life of music, friendship, joy, and the enduring power of the child in all of us.

Image supplied. The Wiggles at SXSW Sydney

OG band members Anthony Field, Greg Page, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt appeared on the black carpet for the World Premiere screening at SXSW Sydney. They were joined on the red carpet by past and present members Simon Pryce, Lachlan Gillespie, Tsehay Hawkins, Caterina Mete, Evie Ferris, John Pearce, Lucia Field, Sam Moran and Paul Paddick.

Check out the trailer!

Prepare to get the warm and fuzzies watching this. It’s two minutes of straight nostalgia.

Where can I watch the Wiggles documentary?

If the above clip has you eager to get your eyeballs on this documentary ASAP, you’re not alone. Luckily, you don’t have to wait long. Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles launches on October 24 on Prime Video globally.