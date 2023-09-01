The Easiest Way to Increase Your Snapchat Score

For an app that regularly pushes new options on its users, Snapchat doesn’t explain a lot of its features. One of these is the Snapchat score, mostly referred to as Snapscore. If you want to increase your Snapscore, there are some tried and true ways to do so, but be warned: Only the company knows exactly what goes into each Snapchat score.

What is a Snapscore?

Snapchat doesn’t want to tell you how Snapscore works. On its website, the company says that a “super-secret, special equation” determines your Snapchat score, taking into account the snaps you’ve sent and received, the stories you’ve posted in the app, and other factors that Snapchat doesn’t reveal.

Having a higher Snapscore could be perceived as a badge of honour on the app, but in reality, all it says is that you use Snapchat a lot.

Where can I see my Snapscore?

To find your Snapscore, go to your profile in Snapchat, then look for the blue ghost containing a number under your name. That number is your Snapchat score. You can tap this icon to reveal some details about the score, such as how many Snaps you’ve sent or received.

How to increase your Snapchat score

Even though the description for the Snapscore is pretty vague, there are a few easy ways to bump it up. The key is to understand that like other metrics Snapchat uses, the score is also a way to make you use the app more. It incentivizes viewing, sending, and receiving unique content.

The surest way to increase your Snapscore is by sending Snaps to your friends and opening the Snaps you receive from them. The more unique Snaps you send, the greater the chances of bumping up your score. You can also post to your Snapchat Stories to increase your Snapscore. You can also try watching random videos from other creators on Snapchat to boost your numbers.

However, you’ll quickly notice the numbers don’t always add up here. For example, you may have sent 100 Snaps and received 50, but your score could be a lot higher than 150. That’s because of those other factors that have an influence on your score, too.

Sending private messages doesn’t appear to impact your Snapscore, but otherwise posting and viewing more content appears to increase it. You’ll have to keep trying a few other things to see what works and what doesn’t. Only Snapchat knows all the factors behind the algorithm, but you can always do a bit of trial and error to see what works.