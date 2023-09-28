Kobo Plus Listen Just Launched in Australia and NZ, Here’s How to Add It to Your Subscription

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re the bookworm of your friendship group whose life work consists of trying to convince everyone in your orbit that an e-reader is literally the best $200 they might ever spend — we have an announcement to further bolster your case.

Kobo’s just revealed the launch of its Kobo Plus Listen and Kobo Plus Read & Listen subscription plans in Australia and New Zealand.

Previously, Kobo Plus was just available as an eBook-only model. But now with the new ‘Listen’ mode, subscription-holders get access to over 150,000 audiobooks, alongside over 1.5 million eBooks.

This means you can put your favourite book through your car speakers while you’re stuck in traffic, or let your headphones blast your latest read while you’re at work or in the gym — three times you’d never usually be able to pick up a book — all in the one subscription.

If you’re someone who likes to habit stack, it’s also a great way to multi-task, too. From cleaning, walking, cooking or even doing your skincare — audiobooks make putting aside time to read way more accessible than ever before.

Interested in trying it out? If you’re a current subscriber, you can update your plans to include both eBooks and audiobooks for just $16.99 per month. And new subscribers can enjoy 30 days of free reading and listening by simply starting your Kobo Plus trial today.

Keen to purchase a Kobo but not sure you want to invest? Lifehacker Australia’s resistant book-lover, Bella Noyes reviewed the Kobo Elipsa 2E and thought that “The Kobo Elipsa 2E is a great all-in-one eReader that lets you read, listen to audiobooks, import your files and documents and mark-up changes or create annotations on the fly.” You can read her full review here.

Want to see what books are a part of the audiobook library before you buy? Let us give you a cheeky peek.

All Our Shimmering Skies by Trent Dalton, usually $14.99, now $4.99 or free with Kobo Plus

The author of Boy Swallows Universe, Trent Dalton returns with All Our Shimmering Skies – a story about gifts that fall from the sky, curses we dig from the earth and the secrets we bury inside ourselves. It is a combination of true love and danger, of darkness and light, of bones and blue skies and a love letter to Australia and the art of looking up.

The Other Side of Beautiful by Kim Lock, usually $12.99, now $4.99 or free with Kobo Plus

Protagonist Mercy Blain is a vulnerable misfit who is forced to re-engage with the world after her house burns down, despite her best efforts. This novel follows her journey to rediscover herself and face her fears.

Her Last Goodnight by Michael Scanlan, $4.99 or free with Kobo Plus

Next up on our summer reading list: Her Last Goodnight. A gripping Irish crime thriller with a heart-stopping twist.

Friday the Rabbi Slept Late, $10.99 or free with Kobo Plus

First in the New York Times–bestselling series and winner of the Edgar Award, a new rabbi in a small New England town investigates the murder of a nanny.

Learn more or sign up for the Kobo Read and Listen Subscription here.