Instagram Events Are Here

Organising an event is one of the trickiest things you can do these days. No one is ever on the same social media platform, let alone free on the same day. But if your friend group are Instagram fiends, things become a step easier thanks to Instagram Events.

Let’s break down how it works.

How do I set up an event on Instagram?

If you’ve been browsing your Instagram app recently you may have seen a pop-up alert or new option in your posting section advertising Events.

The feature has been rolled out to Australian users and is basically Instagram’s answer to Facebook Events.

Events can be either private or public and you have the option to share it via stories, directly in-app or with an external link.

If you want to start creating an Instagram Event, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Go to your profile page and tap the + (plus sign) in the top corner Tap events Add a name, description, time and place for your event. You can also make it public or private via the toggle option If you’ve created a private event you can directly invite people and share the link to your event in direct messages or off-platform If you have created a public event you can share it in your stories, via DM or off-platform with a link.

From there your invitees can RSVP their attendance and you can set up a private group chat. If you’ve been invited with an external link you’ll have a restricted view of the event and will need to request access.

To keep track of your events you can navigate back to your profile page and tap the settings (three parallel bars) tab. Scroll down to events and you’ll have a list of events you are hosting or attending as well as access to the Discover tab to find events that might be nearby or match your interests.

Now the last challenge is to find a date and time that everyone is free. We wish you the best of luck with that.

Lead Image Credit: Instagram