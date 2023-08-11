Now You Can Add Music to Your Instagram Carousels

If you want to add music to an Instagram post, the app is happy to oblige. If you want to add music to a carousel, tough luck—no tunes for you. At least, that was Instagram’s old policy. Now, everyone can add music to their multi-photo posts, thanks to none other than Olivia Rodrigo.

The singer debuted both the new Instagram feature Thursday night, alongside her new song, “bad idea right?” from her upcoming sophomore album, Guts. As part of the promotion, Instagram is now letting everyone add music to their photo carousels. (Emphasis on photo: Video posts still don’t support music.)

How to add music to photo carousels on Instagram

At this time, the feature doesn’t seem to be fully rolled out yet. However, it seems safe to say that it’ll work similarly if not identically to how adding music to a standard Instagram post does.

Hit the (+) at the bottom of your Instagram app, then hit the square button on the right side to start a carousel, or long-press on any photo. Select up to 10 photos for your carousel, then hit “Next.” From here, you should see a music note at the top of the screen. Tap that, and you’ll be able to choose from any of the songs featured on this page, or search for any song Instagram happens to have in its library.

Once you pick a song, you pick a duration for the song to play, from five to 90 seconds, then drag a slider over the portion of the song you want.

Other new Instagram features

In addition to music in photo carousels, Instagram is adding two other new features. Now, you can ask up to three friends (both private and public accounts) to collaborate on posts and reels. Don’t be surprised if you see three names at once at the top of posts going forward.

In addition, the Add Yours prompt is getting an upgrade: Now, creators can pin up to 10 of their favorite Add Yours reels made by followers. Keep that in mind then next time you respond to a Reel with your own post: It might end up on their page.