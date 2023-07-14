Reddit’s Top ‘AITA’ Posts of All Time

Anyone on Reddit is probably familiar with the Am I The Asshole (AITA) thread. It’s one of the most popular communities on the site, in fact, it was the most-viewed community in Australia last year.

If you’re unfamiliar, r/amitheasshole is a community filled with stories that explore exactly that, are you the morally reprehensible one in any given situation? And let me tell you, some of these situations are wild.

Data provided to us from Reddit has outlined the top AITA posts on Reddit in Australia, and they are all well worth a read.

Check them out below.

The top AITA posts on Reddit Australia

AITA for telling my wife the lock on my daughter’s door does not get removed til my brother inlaw and his daughters are out of our house? (Read on Reddit here)

AITA for despising my mentally handicap sister? (Read on Reddit here)

AITA For suing my girlfriend after she had my 1967 impala project taken to the scrapyard? (Read here)

AITA for bringing my SIL’s wallet to the restaurant when she conveniently always forgets it? (Read here)

AITA for wanting to go to the funeral of a girl that I helped get addicted to drugs? (Read here)

AITA for pretending to get fired when customers get a temper with me? (Read here)

AITA for bringing up my brother’s “premature” birth at Christmas dinner to get my parents to shut up? (Read on Reddit here)

WIBTA if I took over planning my own funeral from my very religious parents? (Read here)

AITA for making a dad joke? (Read here)

AITA for not taking down my video that was a gift from my best man. (Read here)

I don’t know about you, but just reading some of the titles of these threads completely out of context has my ethical compass going haywire.

Following r/amitheasshole, the most popular communities in Australia were r/australia and r/askreddit, so be sure to check them out if you’re after more things to read on Reddit.