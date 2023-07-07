4 Essential Games to Play On PSVR 2

Virtual Reality games still aren’t the kind of popular they need to be to have us all living in a Ready Player One-style dystopia, but the technology has certainly come a long way, and that was proven with the release of the PSVR 2.

Thanks to our friends at PlayStation Australia, I’ve had the chance to get hands-on with the new headset. The problem is that while I’m across a lot of the releases in the gaming world, I have no idea where to start when it comes to VR. If you are like me and need some beginner games to begin your PSVR 2 experience, here are some of the games I’d consider to be essential during my time with it

Best beginners PSVR 2 games

Beat Saber

Beat Saber was recently made available for PSVR 2 players after seeing much success with the previous generation, and it’s, without a doubt, the game I’ve spent the most time with in my VR era.

The premise is simple enough for anyone to pick up and play, and it is a perfect introduction to the world of VR. Similar to Just Dance or Guitar Hero, Beat Saber is a rhythm game where players are given laser swords and must slash through coloured blocks as they speed towards you. The tracks are a mix of original music and additional licenced tracks you can pay for that give you access to artists like Lady Gaga, Queen and Linkin Park.

It may seem like an intense concept, but after you’ve got the hang of it Beat Saber can actually be quite the zen experience.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the flagship game on the PSVR 2. It’s designed to showcase the very best of the technology the headset can offer, and it’s honestly very impressive.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world full of dangerous robot dinosaurs, you play as a brave adventurer who uncovers a hidden danger. Real-world mechanics such as climbing and shooting a bow and arrow translate smoothly into the VR experience making it one of the more immersive games for the PSRV 2.

As a Horizon Zero Dawn fan, I was always going to enjoy this one, but it’s accessible enough for any newcomers to give it a go as well.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest edition of the cutting-edge racing simulator from Sony, which puts you in the realistic driving seat of pretty much any vehicle you can think of and lets you race around world-famous tracks.

The realism becomes even more pronounced in VR, which simulates exactly what it would look and feel like to be a racecar driver, with unparalleled detail and immersion. It’s total wish fulfilment for any racers out there and an essential for any PSVR 2 library.

Resident Evil Village

The quintessential horror franchise Resident Evil was one of the standouts on PSVR, and that continues on PSVR 2 with Resident Evil Village. All those creepy immersive PS5 features are knocked up to 10 in VR, which requires you to keep a cool head as you physically reload your weapon as creatures come right at you. On the plus side, you’ll get to see Lady Dimitrescu at scale, so that makes it all worth it, right?

Horror games, let alone horror VR games, are not my cup of tea, but Resident Evil Village does make a fun party game for you to play amongst friends.

