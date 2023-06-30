A Lifetime Membership to Dollar Flight Club Is 90% Off Right Now

You can save up to $US2,000 ($2,776) on flights with a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+, and the membership is currently on sale for just $US59.97 ($83) until 11:59 PT on July 14, 2023. The deal is for new members only, though.

Over a million people worldwide have used Dollar Flight Club to find cheaper flights. Members get discounts on domestic, international, and mistake fares; also 50% discounts on experiences, services, and products, as well as up to 50% off from Dollar Flight Clubs’ partners, including Babbel, Huckberry, and Acanela Expeditions.

Using Dollar Flight Club is pretty easy: You simply pick your home airports, get the deals in your inbox, and choose which you’d like to book. You can get deals on flights that depart from up to four airports (but only in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand).

You’ll see bargains like a $US99 ($137) round trip to Hawaii, $US298 ($414) round trip to Greece, or $US375 ($521) round trip to Thailand. Just pack up your language-translating earbuds and go. This lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ is available for $US59.97 ($83) until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 14, though prices can change at any time.