What Each Edition Of Final Fantasy XVI Gets You, And What’s Still Available In Australia

Players worldwide are dipping their toes into the demo of what could be one of the biggest video game releases of the summer: Final Fantasy XVI. If you checked out the demo and enjoyed Square Enix’s Game of Thrones-meets-Devil May Cry epic fantasy enough to put the game on your “Must Buy” list, here’s a little guide for what each pre-order version of Final Fantasy XVI will get you.

Final Fantasy XVI Standard Edition

Price: $AU114.95 RRP

What You Get: The standard edition of FFXVI just gets you the game. Wham. Bam. Thank you, ma’am. However, some storefronts like JB Hi-Fi will offer you a free set of charms as well as bonus in-game content like the Braveheart weapon and the Cait Sith Charm boost accessory. Pre-ordering on Square Enix’s storefront will get you six free 6-inch cloth banners depicting the symbols of the game’s duelling nations if you’re into owning that sorta thing. Digital downloads of FFXVI’s standard edition get you an additional in-game item, the Scholar’s Spectacles. Here’s a description of what each of those bonus items does from Square Enix’s store page:

Braveheart: One of the favoured blades of the Warriors of Light, heroes of the very first Final Fantasy.

One of the favoured blades of the Warriors of Light, heroes of the very first Final Fantasy. Cait Sith Charm: A lucky charm that blesses its bearer with additional gil.

A lucky charm that blesses its bearer with additional gil. Scholar’s Spectacles: Glasses that grant their wearer additional experience

The Standard Edition is still available just about everywhere, and you can probably get it for way less than its RRP.

Final Fantasy XVI Deluxe Edition

Price: $AU169.95

What You Get: The deluxe edition of FFXVI will get you all the bonus in-game items mentioned in the previous slide as well as some extra pieces of merch, depending on whether you pre-order the physical or digital deluxe edition of the game. Grabbing a physical deluxe edition of FFXVI will get you a steel book case featuring artwork of the game’s main character, Clive Rosfield, as well as a cloth map of Valisthea, the fictional world the game is based in. Alternatively, copping a digital deluxe edition of FFXVI gets you a digital mini artbook and soundtrack of the game.

The Deluxe Edition appears to be out of stock across the board, but keep an eye out for cancelled preorders as launch draws nearer.

Final Fantasy XVI Collector’s Edition

Price: $AU699.95

What You Get: Like a Russian nesting doll, getting the collector’s edition of FFXVI, which is only available as a physical copy, nets you every bonus in-game item offered with pre-orders for standard and deluxe editions of the game with download access to Blood Sword, an upcoming FFXVI DLC, when it releases. As of publication, Square Enix has yet to announce Blood Sword’s release date.

The collector’s edition also includes a neat statue of a Phoenix battling Ifrit, some metal Eikon pins, and the bonus in-game weapon Blood Sword. As of the time of publication, the collector’s edition of FFXVI is out of stock on the Square Enix store, but you can request to be added to the waitlist once it’s back in stock. Here’s an item description of the Blood Sword weapon, a bonus item of the same name as FFXVI’s forthcoming DLC from Square Enix:

Blood Sword: The fabled scarlet steel of Firion, hero of Final Fantasy II.

The Final Fantasy XVI Collector’s Edition was exclusive to EB Games and locked behind its Level 5 loyalty tier. It’s definitely already out of stock, but even if preorders were cancelled closer to launch and units freed up, you’d still need to be one of EB’s most dedicated paypigs to get your hands on it.

Comparing all the FFXVI editions

Here’s a handy chart breaking down what each edition of the game includes.

The FFXVI PlayStation 5 demo, announced at Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI celebration event, allows players to carry over whatever progress they make within the demo’s two-hour time limit when the game officially releases on June 22 on PlayStation 5.