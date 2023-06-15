4 Ways to See Vivid Without the Intense Crowds

The final days of Vivid Sydney 2023 are here. The annual festival of lights, music, ideas and (now) food will wrap up on June 17, so if you’re yet to check it out, you’d better move quickly.

If you’ve been following along at home, you’ve probably seen coverage that has pointed to the extreme crowds building up around the event — nightmare fuel for anyone who tends to get a little claustrophobic. However, there are some ways to check out the beauty of Vivid Sydney without having to struggle through a sea of bodies – well, at least not for the entire time.

Here are the best ways to see Vivid Sydney 2023, without the chaotic crowd experience.

Vivid Bridge Climb

Yes, this is an expensive way to see the Vivid light display. But if you’ve ever wanted to check out the incredible experience of climbing the Harbour Bridge, I’d argue that doing so during Vivid is a pretty fabulous idea. I was lucky enough to try a Vivid Bridge Climb experience out for myself and it was breathtaking.

Sure, it was cold as hell – dress warmly – but the views were some of the most stunning I’ve ever seen. And you’re taking in those views with a small group of people, rather than pushing through heavy crowds.

It’ll set you back $344 for an adult or $149 for a child. And yes, there are still spots available (at the time of writing).

From the water

Another way to avoid crowds at Vivid Sydney is to step off the sidewalk and experience the event from the Harbour. There are a number of cruises running each night (with availability still) which will take you into the centre of the action. Sydney Harbour Kayaks also run a Vivid Moonlight experience, which looks seriously fun, but they’ve sold out for the year – try again in 2024, perhaps!

Again, you’ll want to dress warmly – a night out on the water in winter will be chilly.

Get a solid view away from the action

If you’re interested in seeing the city light up for Vivid, but don’t feel a need to be right up close to it all, you can head to a location like the Cahill Expressway walk, Lavender Bay, or Sydney Harbour Bridge’s walkway. You can take a stroll that will offer you stunning views and you’ll side-step most of the chaos of the crowds.

The best part of this option? It’s free.

Make a night of it

If you’re not feeling up to braving the cold, but want a view, perhaps a night in a bar or hotel is the way to go. Many of these are found in the heart of the city so there might be some crowd navigation on your way in, but once you’re settled, you’ll be away from all the noise.

Vivid itself recommends bars like Bar 83 at Sydney Tower, O Bar and Dining and Cirq at Crown Towers Sydney. But many of the pubs found around The Rocks will also give you a great view – if you can nab a decent spot. Hotels like the Shangri-La, Park Hyatt and Pullman Circular Quay will also have some pretty impressive vantage points if you’re looking to splurge for a night’s stay.

Have you been able to get through Vivid without dealing with the crowds? Let us know your suggestions in the comments section below.