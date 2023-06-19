15 Video Game Remakes That Actually Deserve to Exist

Going back to an old video game can be a great way to relax and recapture the feelings you had when you first played it. However, games take more effort to revisit than movies or books, and, sometimes, they don’t hold up to modern standards.

Luckily, the video game industry is obsessed with remaking the games we grew up with. These days, it’s not uncommon for older titles to resurface as an HD port or full-on remake. In some cases, these games are entirely reimagined as new experiences.

However, the best remakes update the game with welcome changes — like quality of life tweaks, updated graphics, and even new content — while maintaining the spirit of the original game, so fans new and old can enjoy them equally. The 15 games on this list do exactly that.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Much like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII on PSP was a supplemental prequel that added context to the events of the original Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion does the same for the new Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. Reunion sticks with the original game’s story, script, and general gameplay structure, but features a new graphics engine, an updated combat system, and a new cast featuring the voice actors from the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. While some changes to the case are contentious among fans, there’s no denying Reunion’s gameplay is superior.

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One

Trials of Mana

For over 24 years, Trials of Mana was known as “Seiken Densetsu 3,” the elusive sequel to Secret of Mana on SNES that never left Japan. It’s a shame, because Trials of Mana’s unique structure — where players could replay the main story multiple times to see the events from the perspective of the game’s six unique protagonists — was a novel idea back in 1995. While unofficial fan translations existed since 1999, it wasn’t officially localised until 2019, when it released as part of the Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A full 3D remake of the game launched a year later, in 2020.

The 3D remake expands the gameplay and world, featuring large areas to explore, deeper combat mechanics, and voice acting, along with all-new visuals and music. While some of the original game’s visual charm was lost in the transition to 3D, the only real knock against the 3D remake is its uneven voice-acting performances. Otherwise, it’s a much more approachable way to experience Trials of Mana’s unique branching story structure.

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4

The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us has technically received two enhanced versions since it launched on PS3 back in 2013. First was The Last of Us Remastered for the PS4 in 2014, later followed by a ground-up remake on PS5 called The Last of Us Part 1 that better matches the visuals and gameplay of the sequel, The Last of Us Part 2. Ironically, thanks to the PS5’s hardware, The Last of Use Part 1 now looks even better than The Last of Us Part 2.

While The Last of Us Part 1 follows the same story as the PS3 version (including the original’s Left Behind DLC chapter), the gameplay has seen significant improvements, most notably a suite of accessibility and difficulty options so players can tune the experience to their liking, making this an ideal choice for players of any skill level.

Available on: PlayStation 5

Dead Space

2023 kicked off with a remake of one of the best survival horror games, Dead Space. The PS5 and Xbox Series X game is largely faithful to the PS3/Xbox 360 version, with a few major caveats. The biggest change is the addition of voice acting for the main character, Isaac Clarke. Isaac was a silent protagonist in the original game, but in the remake, he’s voiced by Gunner Wright. (Wright also voiced Isaac in the original Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 on PS3 and Xbox 360.) While this does change minor elements of the story and dampens the sense of isolation at times, it also makes Isaac a more relatable character and fixes issues from the original game’s script.

Along with the new voice acting, the Dead Space remake also tweaks the game’s structure. Originally, the giant space station the game takes place on was broken up by in-game chapters, but it’s now a single contiguous environment. This makes backtracking and hunting down optional side objectives much easier.

Available on: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Black Mesa

Black Mesa is unlike any other remake on this list. This remake of the original Half-Life is actually a fan-made project that took almost 20 years to complete. It was made and released with the blessing of Half-Life’s original development studio, Valve.

Black Mesa recreates the original Half-Life from 1998 in the source engine — the same engine Valve used to make Half-Life 2. Valve even ported the original Half-Life to the source engine in 2004, but with minimal gameplay changes or enhancements. Black Mesa, on the other hand, features all-new elements like physics-based puzzles and an ambitious overhaul of the game’s later chapters.

Available on: PC

Live A Live

Like Trials of Mana, Live A Live is a modernised remake of a 90s RPG that originally only released in Japan. Prior to the remake, Live A Live was well-regarded among hardcore RPG fans and importers for its novel story and gameplay ideas, but it was only playable in Japanese, or by using an unofficial fan translation. But in 2022, Square Enix finally remade the game with a patented “HD-2D” style, which mixes pixel art sprites with 3D backgrounds and post-processing effects, and an official English localisation.

Unlike other RPGs that featured a single grand narrative, Live A Live is split into several smaller stories, each with its own characters, setting, and even battle systems. Completing all the stories unlocks a final chapter that ties each of the previous storylines together. Live A Live’s unique story approach was a major inspiration on other games, including Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI, and, more recently, Octopath Traveller. It’s a highly influential game, and thanks to the remake, it’s now easier than ever to play.

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation (digital only)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The original Link’s Awakening on Game Boy is one of the strangest games in the Zelda series. While it’s technically a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Link’s Awakening eschewed most of the common Zelda tropes. You won’t find Zelda, Ganon, or the Triforce here, and the game isn’t even set in Hyrule. Instead, Link explores the strange island of Koholint on a journey to awaken an ancient being called The Wind Fish.

The Game Boy version is beloved for its quirky humour and touching story, but its gameplay has aged. Luckily, Nintendo remade Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch in 2019, giving the top-down adventure a new 3D art style and making much-needed changes to its controls and interface. Admittedly, the game’s performance could be better. The frame rate often dips while exploring the wilderness, which is annoying if you’re sensitive to such visual hitches. However, fans of Zelda, especially those who enjoy the weirder, wackier side of the series, should absolutely give this a shot.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 does everything a remake of the original two Tony Hawk games should do: play like Tony Hawk.

The remake accurately recreates the feel of the original games’ skating while incorporating aspects of later titles, including tricks that weren’t originally available, new gameplay modes, and new playable characters. Fan-favourite courses return — including School and Warehouse — and the soundtrack feature almost every song from the first two games, along with dozens of additional tracks.

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2

We’re including both Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 in a single entry because we think both are worth playing, and offer a great place for newcomers to enter the long-running open-world action series. Plus, if you enjoy Kiwami 1, then Kiwami 2 is a no-brainer. Both games are PS4 remakes of the first two Yakuza games originally released on PS3. They retell the same stories, often including the exact same cutscenes and dialogue, but with better graphics, retooled combat, and even brand-new content. Some missions and story segments have also been trimmed or altered for a more streamlined playthrough.

Yakuza Kiwami 1 available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (digital)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (digital)

Demon’s Souls

The original Demon’s Souls’ importance to modern gaming cannot be overstated. Its challenging, obtuse action RPG gameplay revitalized the industry back in 2009 and laid the groundwork for its spiritual successors like Bloodborne and Elden Ring. And yet, very few people actually played the PS3 version. Luckily, Sony’s Bluepoint studios remade the game for the PS5, serving as one of the console’s launch titles and introducing a new wave of players to the cult classic.

Demon’s Souls on PS5 is mechanically identical to the PS3 version, though menu tooltips and other small interface tweaks make it easier to understand. The biggest differences, however, are the new visuals, music, and sound. It’s easily one of the best-looking games on PS5, though some aesthetic changes clash with the original game’s established lore and themes, which can be frustrating for fans of the PS3 version. Luckily, the gameplay is unscathed and gives PS5 owners a great way to experience one of the most important games of the last 20 years.

Available on: PlayStation 5

System Shock

When System Shock released in 1994, it basically changed everything. Built on the same engine as the equally important Ultima Underworld, System Shock featured deep RPG systems, first-person shooting, and highly-interactive environments. This potent combo was unlike any other game before it and influenced everything from Bioshock and Dishonored, to Dead Space and The Elder Scrolls.

Unfortunately, despite its importance, the original System Shock is tough to play in 2023. Thankfully, Nightdive’s 2023 remake streamlines the experience with contemporary control schemes and visuals. The System Shock remake is just as immersive — and difficult — as the original, but its modern touches make it far more approachable.

Available on: PC (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X coming soon)

Metroid Prime Remastered

Despite the title, Metroid Prime Remastered’s visual overhaul pushed the game further to a remake than a simple re-release. Metroid Prime Remastered doesn’t simply sharpen the original’s GameCube game’s existing textures and geometry like you’d expect from an HD port. Instead, every piece of the planet Tallon IV has been rebuilt with higher-quality assets. It is by far the best-looking game on the Nintendo Switch.

While the visual enhancements are remarkable, the gameplay is mostly identical aside from small changes to the UI and a new control scheme — but that’s not a bad thing. The original Metroid Prime still holds up, and Metroid Prime Remastered’s updated visuals make the atmospheric first-person adventure more immersive than ever.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 2 is one of the most significant remakes on this list, tipping further into “reimagining” territory. Compared to the original on PlayStation 1, Resident Evil 2 Remake (affectionately dubbed “RE2make” by fans) is a totally new game. And yet, the spirit of the beloved survival horror classic is still here. RE2make’s dark corridors, swaying aiming reticle, and slow movement evoke similar feelings of tension and claustrophobia of the original’s tank controls and fixed camera angles. The story beats are just as creepy, but realised with much more gory details.

That said, RE2make nails more than just the vibes. Like the PS1 game, RE2Make encourages players to replay the game multiple times to see the story from the perspectives of the dual protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, and to unlock bonuses by completing challenges, such as beating the game as fast as possible.

Resident Evil 3 received a similar overhaul, but it wasn’t nearly as successful are RE2Make. However, there is one other Resident Evil game that deserves a spot on this list …

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 was a watershed moment back in 2005. The game singlehandedly redefined both the survival horror and third-person shooter genres at the same time, and many of its innovations are still relevant in 2023. It’s a beloved game that still holds up today in many ways, and many were sceptical that it ever needed a remake in the first place.

And yet somehow, Capcom managed to remake one of the best games of all time without screwing it up. Resident Evil 4 (no “remake” this time) sticks to the general plot and structure of its namesake while making smart changes and modernizations where it needs to, especially to the controls and gunplay. While it’s admittedly not as drastic of an upgrade as the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, Resident Evil 4 is arguably the best Resident Evil game since Resident Evil 4.

Available on: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Final Fantasy VII Remake

It’s hard to call Final Fantasy VII: Remake a true remake, despite its name. It’s far more than just a remake of the beloved PS1 RPG, but rather a total reimagining. As the first game in a planned trilogy, the entirety of FFVII Remake takes place in Midgar, which served as the opening section of the original FFVII, lasting about two to four hours. FFVII Remake balloons the story into its own 30 to 40-hour game. Absolutely everything is overhauled: The graphics are now stunningly life-like, the combat system is now a mix of action and turn-based, areas are much larger, there are tons of new side quests, and overall just more to do.

While the story still follows the same major events, it’s worth noting that this is Final Fantasy VII — things aren’t always what they seem, and VII Remake goes out of its way to imply future entries may alter events in exciting ways fans will want to see first-hand. And with the next chapter, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, just a few months away, now is the perfect time to catch up.

Available on: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4