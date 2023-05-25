You Can Get Windows 11 Pro for 80% Off Right Now

Whether you use your computer for work, gaming, or to manage your finances, upgrading your operating system can offer some tangible quality of life improvements. If you’re a PC user running an older OS, you’d likely benefit from the stronger security features, streamlined interface, and other convenient improvements available in Windows 11 Pro.

Right now, you can get a Windows 11 Pro key that lets you upgrade three compatible computers, on sale for $US39.99 ($56) (down from the usual $US199 ($276)). The offer runs through May 31.

Improved security with Windows 11 Pro

This OS upgrade comes with a plethora of large and small-scale changes, but some of the most notable improvements are to its security. Windows 11 Pro may be especially well-suited for work computers or devices that need extra safety measures built in. To defend against digital threats, you can take advantage of smart app control that only lets permitted apps be installed. If your computer has the hardware for it, you can also use biometric login options.

A firewall can’t do much if someone just steals your computer, but device locator and BitLocker device encryption may be able to help out. You can find your computer with the device locator, and encrypt your data remotely so nobody can access it while your computer is out of your hands.

Before you purchase Windows 11 Pro, make sure you’ll actually be able to install it on your desired device. If your computer has Windows 10 but can’t upgrade to Windows 11, 11 Pro won’t be an option. Similarly, check the compatibility for refurbished computers, emulators, and other virtual machines, just in case. (Some users have also successfully installed Windows 11 Pro on their Macs with emulators.)

The Windows activation key is good for up to three devices.

Save on Windows 11 Pro for Memorial Day

For Memorial Day, you can get Windows 11 Pro for three devices for $US39.99 ($56) (regularly $US199 ($276)). The sale ends May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT (though prices may change at any time).