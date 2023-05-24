What’s New on Paramount+ in June 2023

Some months I think, why do I even subscribe to Paramount+? I can’t tell my Yellowstone spinoffs from my Yellowjackets. Then I remember that Star Trek exists.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two premieres June 15

Setting aside the Tyler Sheridan-verse, Trek is Paramount+’s raison d’etre, which means June is going to be a good month for the streamer because Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back for a second season on June 15. The first season of the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff, recounting the pre-Captain Kirk days of the U.S.S. Enterprise, was widely acclaimed for bringing the franchise back to its episodic roots and not featuring a Borg storyline (yet). Season two looks to continue in the same vein while throwing in a bit of fan service in the form of a crossover with the animated series Lower Decks.

Here’s everything else coming to Paramount+ in June — not including all the Showtime content that will open up to subscribers when the two streamers merge on June 27.

Paramount+ Originals coming in June 2023

Arriving June 1

iCarly Season 3 premiere

Arriving June 2

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere

Love ALLways premiere

Arriving June 4

Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere

Arriving June 6

Destination European Nights premiere

Arriving June 11

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Arriving June 15

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

Arriving June 20

FBI True Season 3 premiere

Arriving June 25

The Gold premiere

TV shows coming to Paramount+ in June 2023

Arriving June 7

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)

The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o

Arriving June 14

One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)

The Colour of Care

The Last Cowboy (Season 2)

Arriving June 21

Ex on the Beach (Season 5)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)

Arriving June 28

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)

Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert

My True Crime Story (Season 1)

Side Hustle (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)

Movies coming to Paramount+ in June 2023

Arriving June 1

2 Days In The Valley

A Chorus Line

A Very Brady Sequel

A Woman Possessed

Action Point

Adventureland

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrival

Bebe’s Kids

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bugsy

Clockstoppers (2002)

Commando

Commando (Director’s Cut)

Courage Under Fire

Dance Flick

Dangerous Exile

Dirty Dancing

Drillbit Taylor

EuroTrip

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Brothers

From Beyond

Gang Related

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hair (1979)

Happy Anniversary

He Who Must Die

Hoosiers

Hot Cars

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Hot Rod Gang

House of Secrets

Huk!

If Beale Street Could Talk

In & Out

Intersection

It’s a Pleasure

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jungle Heat

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Lady of Vengeance

Live and Let Die

Look Who’s Talking

Lost Lagoon

Machete

Malta Story

Monster Trucks

My Cousin Vinny

National Velvet

No Escape

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One Way Out

Pineapple Express

Rango

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riders to the Stars

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run for the Sun

Say Anything

Sea Fury

Selma

Shadow of Suspicion

Shoot First

Sliver

Smoke Signals

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Stomp the Yard

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Four Feathers

The Gift

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Love Letter

The Man in the Net

The Missing Lady

The One That Got Away

The Queen

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Rugrats Movie

The Scarf

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Of Nimh

The Social Network

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Untouchables

The Walking Target

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Young Doctors

Timbuktu

Too Many Crooks

Top of the World

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Woman of the Year

Wuthering Heights (2003)

You Have to Run Fast

Arriving June 5

Margaux

Arriving June 15

There’s Something Wrong with the Children

Arriving June 26

Project Almanac

Arriving June 30