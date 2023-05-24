‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

What’s New on Paramount+ in June 2023

Joel Cunningham

Published 2 hours ago: May 25, 2023 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:beavis
borgbradyclassiccommandocommandocreativeworkscrimeenglish languagefilmsentertainment2ccultureestreetbandgoheavenhottubtimemachine2humaninterestimaxfilmsjoepickettkirkspockspringsteenstartrekstartrek3athenextgenerationtaylorthe76thannualtonyawardsthevalleytylersheridan
What’s New on Paramount+ in June 2023
Screenshot: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Paramount+, Fair Use

Some months I think, why do I even subscribe to Paramount+? I can’t tell my Yellowstone spinoffs from my Yellowjackets. Then I remember that Star Trek exists.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two premieres June 15

Setting aside the Tyler Sheridan-verse, Trek is Paramount+’s raison d’etre, which means June is going to be a good month for the streamer because Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back for a second season on June 15. The first season of the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff, recounting the pre-Captain Kirk days of the U.S.S. Enterprise, was widely acclaimed for bringing the franchise back to its episodic roots and not featuring a Borg storyline (yet). Season two looks to continue in the same vein while throwing in a bit of fan service in the form of a crossover with the animated series Lower Decks.

Here’s everything else coming to Paramount+ in June — not including all the Showtime content that will open up to subscribers when the two streamers merge on June 27.

Paramount+ Originals coming in June 2023

Arriving June 1

  • iCarly Season 3 premiere

Arriving June 2

  • Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere
  • Love ALLways premiere

Arriving June 4

  • Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere

Arriving June 6

  • Destination European Nights premiere

Arriving June 11

  • The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Arriving June 15

  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

Arriving June 20

  • FBI True Season 3 premiere

Arriving June 25

  • The Gold premiere

TV shows coming to Paramount+ in June 2023

Arriving June 7

  • Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)
  • MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)
  • The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)
  • Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o

Arriving June 14

  • One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)
  • The Colour of Care
  • The Last Cowboy (Season 2)

Arriving June 21

  • Ex on the Beach (Season 5)
  • The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)

Arriving June 28

  • Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)
  • Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run
  • Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City
  • Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert
  • My True Crime Story (Season 1)
  • Side Hustle (Season 2)
  • VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)

Movies coming to Paramount+ in June 2023

Arriving June 1

  • 2 Days In The Valley
  • A Chorus Line
  • A Very Brady Sequel
  • A Woman Possessed
  • Action Point
  • Adventureland
  • All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
  • Another 48 Hrs.
  • Arrival
  • Bebe’s Kids
  • Better Luck Tomorrow
  • Bugsy
  • Clockstoppers (2002)
  • Commando
  • Commando (Director’s Cut)
  • Courage Under Fire
  • Dance Flick
  • Dangerous Exile
  • Dirty Dancing
  • Drillbit Taylor
  • EuroTrip
  • Fiddler On the Roof
  • Four Brothers
  • From Beyond
  • Gang Related
  • Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
  • Grosse Pointe Blank
  • Hair (1979)
  • Happy Anniversary
  • He Who Must Die
  • Hoosiers
  • Hot Cars
  • Hot Pursuit (1987)
  • Hot Rod Gang
  • House of Secrets
  • Huk!
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • In & Out
  • Intersection
  • It’s a Pleasure
  • Jeepers Creepers 2
  • Jungle Heat
  • Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
  • Lady of Vengeance
  • Live and Let Die
  • Look Who’s Talking
  • Lost Lagoon
  • Machete
  • Malta Story
  • Monster Trucks
  • My Cousin Vinny
  • National Velvet
  • No Escape
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • One Way Out
  • Pineapple Express
  • Rango
  • Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
  • Riders to the Stars
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
  • Run for the Sun
  • Say Anything
  • Sea Fury
  • Selma
  • Shadow of Suspicion
  • Shoot First
  • Sliver
  • Smoke Signals
  • Snatch
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
  • Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
  • Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
  • Star Trek VIII: First Contact
  • Star Trek: Generations
  • Star Trek: Insurrection
  • Star Trek: Nemesis
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
  • Stomp the Yard
  • Switchback
  • Ten Days to Tulara
  • The Alamo
  • The Bounty
  • The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
  • The Four Feathers
  • The Gift
  • The Great Train Robbery (1979)
  • The Love Letter
  • The Man in the Net
  • The Missing Lady
  • The One That Got Away
  • The Queen
  • The Rabbit Trap
  • The Relic
  • The Rugrats Movie
  • The Scarf
  • The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
  • The Secret Of Nimh
  • The Social Network
  • The Spanish Gardener
  • The Time Machine
  • The Tuxedo
  • The Untouchables
  • The Walking Target
  • The Wild Thornberrys Movie
  • The Young Doctors
  • Timbuktu
  • Too Many Crooks
  • Top of the World
  • UFO
  • Uncommon Valor
  • Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
  • Woman of the Year
  • Wuthering Heights (2003)
  • You Have to Run Fast

Arriving June 5

  • Margaux

Arriving June 15

  • There’s Something Wrong with the Children

Arriving June 26

  • Project Almanac

Arriving June 30

  • Hot Tub Time Machine 2

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.