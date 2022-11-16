Keep Your Suitcase Neat and Tidy With These Travel-Approved Packing Cubes

Whether you like to pack your suitcase a week in advance or an hour before you’re due to check into the airport, packing cubes make a big difference when you’re about to head on a trip.

Rather than throwing all of your clothes into your suitcase and dealing with it never, you can at the very least organise them into specific sections to decrease your chances of shouting “where’s that one sweater?” as you comically throw all of your belongings over your shoulder. And hey, they’re certainly better for privacy if you ever need to retrieve something out of your suitcase in the middle of bag check-in if you’ve managed to blow the weight limit.

How to use packing cubes

There’s no right or wrong way to use packing cubes for travelling. They’re designed to help you neatly organise your luggage, but a few ways you can use them are to separate your dirty shoes from your clothes, to group together specific outfits, contain all of your toiletries in one place or just divide your clothing depending on its type, e.g. underwear, socks, shirts and pants.

It’s recommended that you roll any clothing you plan to fit into each packing cube, since it’ll take up less space and be less likely to become crinkled.

Below, we’ve rounded up a bunch of packing cubes for you to take the next time you travel.

The best packing cubes for travelling

Premium quality – July packing cells

While on the more expensive side, this is one of the most durable, stain-proof and 100% washable options you can find. This pack comes with two small, two medium, two large and two extra large cubes for you and your family to use across multiple suitcases.

Shop the eight-pack here for $95.

Most affordable – 8 Set Luggage Suitcase Organis er

This luggage organiser is bound to give you the most bang for your buck. Complete with nine differently sized packing cubes, there’s plenty of ways to divide your essentials across various suitcase sizes. Or you can share the love with your travel buddy.

Shop it here for $12.99

Best compression – Bagail 4-set compression packing cubes

If you’re tight on space but still want to neatly organise your clothes, this compression set will take up 60% less space. It’s made out of a smooth and soft nylon fabric that is tear-proof and water-repellent.

Shop this set of four here for $58.04.

Best padded packing cubes – Double layered luggage organiser

If you’re planning on packing some of your gadgets into your suitcase but you’re worried they might get damaged while in transit, consider this padded option just in case. While these compression packing cubes might look thin and small, they can fit a surprising amount inside.

Shop it here for $38.99.

Clear cell – Kathmandu packing cases

Do you tend to forget where you stashed certain belongings? Try these clear cell packing cubes for your travels, so you can conveniently find the things you need without ruining the perfectly organised system you had going on there.

Shop it here for $29.99.