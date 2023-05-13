6 New E-Scooters Are Making Their Way Down Under, and They’ve Made Me a Scooter Guy

Segway-Ninebot has revealed its 2023 range of e-scooters for the Australian market, including a powerful premium model, three mid-range models and two budget entry-level models.

Segway-Ninebot has been in the e-scooter game for a while now, and last year, the company released an incredibly fast ‘GT’ series of scooters. The company has also toyed with the idea of an electric motorcycle and robots, but its main beat at the moment is certainly e-scooters, having recently revealed this new range at MWC 2023 (and now it’s coming to Australia).

E-scooters can obviously be a lucrative market in Australia, especially in cities or towns that don’t have terrific public transport. It’s worth noting that NSW is the only state in Australia where e-scooters aren’t legal, but if we think about most other capitals for a second, Sydney is quite mountainous and doesn’t have terrific established bike lanes or large footpaths (and the footpaths that exist are usually densely packed with pedestrians). E-scooters tend to not be so great at going up inclines, which makes them ideal for flat areas with few elevation changes. Regardless, you’re not banned from buying them in NSW – just from using them in public places.

Here’s your guide to the 2023 range of e-scooters from Segway-Ninebot. Each scooter can be folded up and carried, and the batteries are non-removable across the range.

The Segway-Ninebot 2023 Max G2

Call me cringe, but the Segway-Ninebot Max G2 is what I’d like to think of as the iPhone of e-scooters. What would be the ‘Pro’ or ‘Pro Max’ iPhone equivalents? Probably the GT.

The Max G2 is a premium all-rounder at a price that’s high but not too high for a capable device that covers all the bases of an application. Segway-Ninebot bills it as the “ultimate electric scooter for a comfortable and safe ride”.

The Max G2 can pull off 70km of range from a single charge, with the ability to climb inclines at 22 per cent, hydraulic suspension on the front tyre, spring suspension on the back tyre, a traction control system (which makes offroading easier) and turn signals on the handlebars. It’s an RWD-motored e-scooter with a max speed of 25km/h and a weight of 24.3kg. There’s also an LCD screen between the handlebars that tells you the current speed and charge.

Additionally, there’s an IPX5 rating, a mobile app available for iOS and Android phones, and Apple ‘Find My’ support for iPhone users.

When I got to use Max G2, during a test facilitated by Segway-Ninebot, I was impressed by its acceleration of 0-25km/h in just 5.4 seconds. Its brakes were satisfyingly responsive and, ultimately, I could totally see myself using this device as a mixed-transport commuter, though the weight may be a problem if needing to carry it up and down stairs.

The Max G2 goes on sale from May 11 in Australia for $1,699. It can be purchased from Mobile Citi, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi or Segway-Ninebot directly. Max G2 buyers also get a Segway-Ninebot helmet ($89) included in their purchase.

The Segway-Ninebot F Series

Moving onto Segway-Ninebot’s mid-range scooters and we have the ‘F’ series, which includes the F2, the F2 Plus and the F2 Pro. These scooters are priced below the above Max G2, but increase in cost as more features are included.

The standard F2 offers a max speed of 25km/h and a maximum range of 40km on a single charge. It’s an RWD scooter capable of climbing inclines of up to 18 per cent, with built-in turn signals on the bars, an LCD display between the bars, anti-skid traction control and a weight of 16kg.

Moving up to the F2 Plus, and the weight jumps to 16.5kg. The top speed remains the same, but the maximum incline rises to 20 per cent and the range increases to 55km.

Finally, the F2 Pro weighs 18.5kg, with the maximum incline going up to 22 per cent and the range jumping to 22 per cent. The Pro also includes self-sealing tubeless pneumatic tyres, offering extra resistance against punctures or flats.

Additionally, all three scooters are IPX5 rated, with a companion app available on Android and iOS.

The F-Series scooters are available in Australia from May 11. The F2 costs $949, the F2 Plus costs $1,099 and the F2 Pro costs $1,399. These scooters are available from Mobile Citi and Segway-Ninebot directly.

The Segway-Ninebot E Series

The 2023 range of e-scooters from Segway-Ninebot is topped off by the E-Series, an entry-level range directed at teens and young people. Personally, this range impressed me the most, costing not all too much and without high weight (making it ideal for mixed-mode commuting). That being said, the E series scooters are underpowered compared to their bigger counterparts. Both devices in the E-series have mobile app support.

Let’s start with the E2. The E2 can reach a maximum speed of 20km/h, with a max range of 25km and the ability to climb inclines at 12 per cent. That’s not a lot, and in my own use, this scooter was not too fond of going up at any point. That being said, on flat footpaths, it did just fine. The E2 ships with a small LED dashboard, an IPX4 rating and a weight of only 12.5kg (which makes it much easier to take on the train than any of these other scooters). It’s also much smaller than the scooters listed above.

Moving on and we have the E2 Plus. This upgraded version of the standard E2 can reach a top speed of 25km/h, but it’s still restricted to only 12 per cent inclines. The range remains the same, and the weight rises to 14.4kg.

The E2 starts at $549, while the E2 Plus starts at $649. Both devices can be bought through Segway-Ninebot directly, while the E2 Plus can also be bought through Mobile Citi.

And that’s about it for the 2023 range of Segway-Ninebot scooters. My favourite was the E2, but realistically, looking out the window and remembering how hilly Sydney is, I’d probably gravitate to the F2, as it’s not too much heavier and has much greater incline power.

Each scooter is available now.