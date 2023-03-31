Those Roku Ads Are Just a Setting, Actually

No one likes ads, especially when they get in the way of what you’re actually trying to do. I doubt a single Roku user wants to see obtrusive banner ads while they’re looking for something to watch (unless you wanted to DoorDash dinner from your TV?), but what can you do? Roku wants to show you ads, so ads there shall be. Except, there is something you can do about it, thanks to a hidden settings menu.

This tip comes to us from the distinguished Redditor iSniffMyPooper, who posted about removing Roku ads in r/LifeProTips. According to Sniffy, all you need to do to find the secret ad settings menu is use Roku’s version of the Konami Code — a simple sequence of button presses that unlocks something hidden and useful. However, instead of giving the user 30 extra lives, this secret code keeps you safe from unnecessary UI ads. Here’s how to enter it:

Fire up your Roku and open the home screen. Press the home button five times. Press up, right, down, left, up. This should launch the hidden settings menu. Set Cycle scrollable ads to “Always Disabled.” Set Cycle home screen ad banner server to “Demo 3.” Turn your Roku off and on again (may require more than one power cycle to work).

You can go one step further and hide many other elements from the home screen by heading to Settings > Home Screen, then choosing “Hide” next to each option you don’t want to see.

Redditors in the thread were, understandably, thrilled by the tip. (“Thank you poop sniffer.”) Others noted this is labelled Secret Menu #2, implying there’s a Secret Menu #1. And there is: As another Redditor points out, there are many secret settings menu your Roku doesn’t advertise (pun not intended, but happily recognised). You can check out a list of those settings menus (and how to access them) here.

You also don’t have to live with any of the channels Roku insists on making default. Check out our guide to learn how to clean up your home screen and keep only the channels you actually watch front and centre.